Is Donald Trump calling himself a god-like Atlas? Viral AI image from Truth Social goes viral

US President Donald Trump has drawn fresh attention after sharing an AI-generated image on his Truth Social platform, portraying himself as a god-like figure resembling Atlas, carrying the globe on his shoulders. This is not the first time Trump’s social media activity has attracted attention. (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

The image shows Trump draped in an American flag while lifting the Earth above his head, styled in a mythological, larger-than-life depiction. The post was shared without any caption, leaving its intent open to interpretation.

The post came shortly after US military action targeting drone storage facilities in Iran, following an incident involving a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Mirror US.

While no direct connection has been confirmed between the military developments and the social media post, the overlap has added to the discussion around Trump’s recent online activity.