Japan’s futuristic sneaker-pod clip goes viral, netizens debate if it's real

A short clip showing what appears to be a foot-scanning sneaker pod has been circulating across major social platforms this week, and it has left users arguing over whether the footage is genuine technology or just another piece of AI-made spectacle. Social media debates reality of futuristic “self-sizing shoe pod” (X/@MichaelBerrySho)

The video, posting and reposting across Instagram, X and TikTok, shows a capsule-like device adjusting itself around someone’s foot and forming what looks like a custom shoe within seconds.

Confusion over what’s being shown

What caught attention early was the lack of any contextual information. There’s no logo, no model name, no manufacturer mentioned in the clip. Without those details, people began asking basic questions. “Is it even real?” one user wrote. Another comment read, “Seems like AI is the new normal.” Others pointed out that the clip looked similar to “Sora-style” renders that regularly appear without watermarks.

Still, the visual sparked excitement for some. One user called it “a real feat of engineering” and said Japan “stays in the future.” Another claimed the knitted wrap in the video “gripped his foot so well,” suggesting they believed the tech might exist.

Earlier concept resurfaces

Amid the speculation, an innovator on Instagram who goes by @belowthebrim said he had posted a concept for this idea months earlier. “I had this idea and posted it 10 months ago on LinkedIn,” he wrote. He described it as a vision for footwear that could size, form and eventually recycle the material at the end of the day. His post didn’t confirm whether he believes the viral clip is real, only that the idea mirrors his earlier work.

Tech leaders call it fake

A firmer stance came from South African CEO Govind Ram, who dismissed the clip outright. “No, this tweet is false,” he wrote, adding that there is no evidence of a Japanese company producing such a device. Ram said credible reporting is missing, and discussions on Reddit have already labelled the clip AI-generated. He also noted that an older concept post exists online, predating the viral version.

For now, no official source has verified the footage. No brand has claimed ownership. And without those confirmations, the clip remains an online mystery - circulated widely, questioned heavily, and sitting in the growing space between emerging tech and AI-generated content.