Japan's ‘new Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster on this date. It's sooner than you think

An eerie prediction made in a manga comic has triggered widespread concern in Japan and beyond. With just weeks left until the date, nervous travelers are scrapping plans, and social media is abuzz with fear. In a 2021 edition of her best-selling comic The Future I Saw, Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, aka “New Baba Vanga,” predicted a disaster would occur in Japan on 5 July 2025, according to the Daily Mail. While the manga does not mention what kind of disaster it might be, the vague warning has been enough to rattle nerves. Japan's 'new Baba Vanga' predicts major disaster on this date

Travel slumps as fear of impending doom grows

The economic ripple effects are already being felt. A Bloomberg Intelligence report reveals a dramatic slump in travel bookings around early July:

Flights and hotels from Hong Kong are down nearly 50 per cent.

Bookings from China, Thailand, and Vietnam have dropped as much as 83 per cent.

Tourists are either postponing their visits or canceling outright, unwilling to take any chances. It is a serious blow to Japan’s tourism industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic era.

Officials push back: “No reason to worry”

Amid the frenzy, Japanese officials are urging people to stay calm. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai addressed the concern at a press conference, saying, “There is no reason to worry because the Japanese are not fleeing abroad... I hope people will ignore the rumors and visit,” per the outlet.

Social media abuzz with disaster speculations

But the internet is not listening. Hashtags like #July5Disaster have gone viral, filled with speculative posts about potential earthquakes, tsunamis, or even cyber attacks.

Ryo Tatsuki’s track record

Ryo Tatsuki is no stranger to attention. Dubbed the “New Baba Vanga” of Japan, she has made a series of predictions that many believe have eerily come true. Her predictions include the March 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, the death of Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury's death, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is Ryo Tatsuki?

Ryo Tatsuki is a Japanese manga artist known for her self-published manga The Future I Saw, which features predictions. Some of her earlier predictions have reportedly come true.

Q2: What did Ryo Tatsuki predict?

She predicted that a disaster would strike Japan on 5 July 2025 in her manga published in 2021. The nature of the disaster remains unspecified.

Q3: Has the Japanese government responded?

Yes. Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai urged the public to ignore the rumors, assuring the public that “there is no reason to worry.”