Japan's Baba Vanga makes chilling prediction about 2025 disaster, return of deadly virus like COVID; Will it come true?

Baba Vanga, often referred to as the Balkan Nostradamus, is renowned for her extraordinary capacity to predict major world events, including the 9/11 attacks, Princess Diana's tragic death, and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being passed away 30 years ago, it seems that the blind Bulgarian mystic's prediction of a “worldwide economic disaster” in 2025 is imminent. Baba Vanga predicted devastating natural calamities for 2025.(Pixabay)

It also seems that Vanga's warning that this is the “beginning of humanity's downfall” may be frighteningly true, as US President Donald Trump's controversial tariffs are upending global trade.

The stock market has seen significant volatility as a result of Trump's plan to impose import duties. Although he claims that these steps are intended to protect American companies, his measures have sparked concerns in international markets about a possible global economic downturn.

According to the New York Post, Baba Vanga foresaw an economic crisis in 2025. Her prophecy appears to be coming true as Trump continues to taxing other nations.

Despite criticism, she also predicted devastating natural calamities for 2025.

Around 2,000 people were killed in a disastrous 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar in March.

When Japan's Baba Vanga COVID prediction became true

Author Ryo Tatsuki, also known as Japan's Baba Vanga, reportedly foresaw the global COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. She created a comic in 1999 entitled “The future as I see it” that foresaw a virus wreaking havoc upon the world in 2020, according to Japan Today. “Around 2020, an unknown virus will appear, reaching its peak in April,” she stated.

The forecast that the virus will emerge was correct, even if she did not make it clear which year it would peak. The deadliest case of the pandemic occurred in 2021, when the Delta variation led to a large number of fatalities.

However, Tatsuki has more dire predictions for the years to come, particularly with regard to the coronavirus. According to her prediction, COVID-19 will make a resurgence in 2030.

“It will then vanish but reappear around 10 years later,” she wrote in the same comic.

Will Japanese Baba Vanga's prediction come true?

Vanga predicted that Princess Diana and musician Freddie Mercury would die. She reportedly recorded the things she saw in her sleep.

Meanwhile, scientists across the world have warned that disease X may be the next pandemic. However, they do not know what would cause it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently reached a consensus on how to prevent the mistakes made during COVID-19 and deal with pandemics in the future.

Ebola, measles, mpox, and H5N1 avian flu are currently posing a threat to many regions of the world. Therefore it wouldn't be shocking if Tatsuki's prophecy came to pass.

Her forecasts, however, are subject to a “15-year cycle” and may not all materialize simultaneously. If nothing happens in 2030. this implies that the threat will advance by a further 15 years, to 2045.

In July 2025, she has also prophesied a huge tsunami, which would indicate the likelihood of the epidemic reoccurring.