Kanan Fire erupts near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village; smoke chokes Conejo Valley as residents share videos

Update (3:05pm PDT/ 6:05pm EDT): The City of Agoura Hills shared an update that firefighters have managed to stop the fire from spreading any further outward. They wrote on X: “Forward progress on the Kanan Fire has been stopped. Thank you to our public safety personnel for their response. Friendly reminder to everyone in our community to stay prepared by knowing their evacuation zone, having a go-bag ready, and having a plan.”

Smoke fills the sky over the Conejo Valley as the Kanan Fire burns near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village. (Scott Crawford via AP/ representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Initial Story: The Kanan Fire has broken out near Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, California with smoke spreading across Conejo Valley as firefighters respond to the wildfire. Residents have shared videos showing smoke rising from the area, while emergency crews continue working to contain the blaze.

What we know so far?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to authorities, the fire is listed at 3 acres as of 2:26pm local time. Fire personnel and aircraft are actively responding the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to authorities, the fire is listed at 3 acres as of 2:26pm local time. Fire personnel and aircraft are actively responding the accident. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Zones:

Thousand Oaks 16

Thousand Oaks 17

Thousand Oaks 32

Thousand Oaks 36

Thousand Oaks 37

Residents can check the map here.

Also Read: 'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge

Here are the images and videos:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Who is Jordan Salinas? 5 things to know about the 'hero' bystander who confronted Idaho shooter Chad Williams

What caused the fire?

Ventura County Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire in North Ranch, on the county's eastern edge, on August 2. The blaze, quickly named the Kanan Fire, was first reported around 2:10pm local time near Westlake Boulevard and East Kanan Road, according to initial fire reports cited by VC Star.

Residents were advised to stay alert to changing conditions, follow instructions from public safety officials, and use their best judgment. “If you feel unsafe, leave the area,” the site said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fire broke out as temperatures in the region soared into triple digits, with the area under an extreme heat warning until 8pm local time, according to the National Weather Service.