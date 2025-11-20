Karoline Leavitt, 28, admits it’s unusual she married a man older than her mother

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt knows that the 32-year age gap between her and her husband is unusual. Leavitt, 28, married Nicholas Riccio, 60, in January 2025 — just days before US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Karoline Leavitt, 28, with her husband Nicholas Riccio, 60.

During a new interview on the Pod Force One with Miranda Devine podcast, Leavitt admitted that her marriage is “unusual” and her parents were initially wary of the age gap.

Karoline Leavitt on 32-year age gap

"It is unusual," she acknowledged.

When the host asked "Could you not find boys your own age, who are as mature?" Leavitt laughed and answered, “Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth.”

Leavitt explained that she met her real estate developer husband Nicholas Riccio in 2022 through mutual friends. Leavitt was running for Congress in New Hampshire – an election she ultimately lost.

The White House press secretary admitted that her parents had a tough time accepting the relationship, likely due to the fact that her mother is younger than Riccio. “It's definitely a challenging conversation to have at first,” she said.

“But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them,” Leavitt added.

“And now we're all friends. I mean, it's a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”

A ‘self-made’ man

During the interview, Karoline Leavitt, 28, highlighted her husband’s success. Speaking about their love story, she said: “We were acquainted as friends for quite some time, but then of course we fell in love. And here we are today. We are married, we have a beautiful baby. And he is just an amazing guy.

“He's very introverted, unlike me,” she said. “He stays behind the scenes. He's not on social media.”

“And he’s a self-made man, which I respect. He has a successful real estate business back home. He’s built his career, so he’s in a place where he can support me in mine.”