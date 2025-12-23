Lamine Yamal’s YouTube debut goes viral as football star gives house tour to fans. Watch

After setting the football field ablaze with his talent, Lamine Yamal has now made a massive impression on social media. The teenage prodigy debuted his YouTube channel with a video where he gave the viewers a house tour. Lamine Yamal’s YouTube debut goes viral(YouTube/Lamine Yamal)

Lamine Yamal gives house tour

Despite the exponential increase in his popularity and wealth, the 18-year-old is still living in a Catalan apartment, one he has occupied since the age of 16, and shares the dwelling with his cousin, Mohamed Abde, and friend, Sohaib.

However, this won’t be the case for long. Soon, Yamal will move into a grand mansion, once home to Gerard Piqué and Shakira. This luxurious house is worth £12 million. But before that, the rising star chose to treat his fans to a tour of his current residence. The video has racked up nearly 3 million views in less than a day. The Spanish footballer has already gained over 600,000 followers.

Interestingly, Yamal wore a Colombia jersey in the view with Luis Díaz’s name on it. Since he regards the latter as his hero, this wasn’t surprising.

Watch the video here:

Like many youngsters, Yamal isn’t the most well-organised. He talked about letting his clothes pile up and letting trophies go astray. However, one thing he is particular about is the smell of his home.

“It’s important that the house smells good," Yamal said. "I only like the smell of vanilla. Everything in my house has to be vanilla. My soap is vanilla too. I smell really good." He also mentioned that since they were moving out soon, the apartment was a mess.

He then went on to reveal an interesting detail about himself – he likes to have a midnight snack, that too cookies. He humorously added that this is why he has no girlfriend yet.

“I try to sleep early to wake up in the middle of the night," he added. "And you’ll say, to wake up in the night and check the time and say, 'I can sleep more.' No, to eat cookies. I love it. It’s my favourite plan. That’s why I can’t have a girlfriend, because I wake up at night.”

Lamine Yamal stats

The young Barcelona striker has played 126 games so far for the team and has managed 34 goals and 45 assists. He has also represented his nation – Spain – in 23 games for 6 goals and 12 assists, as per transfermarkt.co.in.