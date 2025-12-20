Lamine Yamal receives outrageous advice from ex-Atletico Madrid player: ‘It is important that he has a…’

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal looks on during a match.(AP) Recently, former Atletico Madrid player Paulo Futre made an outrageous remark on Spanish television, where he had some advice for Lamine Yamal. Lamine Yamal's personal life has been in the spotlight since he made his FC Barcelona debut at 15 years, nine months and 16 days. The 18-year-old was in a short relationship with Argentine pop star Nicki Nicole, and has also been linked with influencer Alex Padilla in the past. With Nicki Nicole, it looked like sparks were flying, but then it ended quickly, with Yamal also confirming their break-up.

Recently, former Atletico Madrid player Paulo Futre made an outrageous remark on Spanish television, advising Yamal to get a girlfriend so that he could become the best player in the world.

Also Read: Mohun Bagan banned by AFC after withdrawing from football match in Iran

"Lamine Yamal is young (18 years old), and it is important that he has a girlfriend. When I met the mother of my children, I started to be a professional footballer 100%. I didn't go out as much as I used to. From then on, I started to have weight in the Porto dressing room, because I was more responsible," he said.

Yamal and Nicole's relationship is reported to have begun during the time of his 18th birthday celebrations in July, and it was alleged that the singer flew to Spain to join him. Since then, she was seen in Barcelona frequently, and also at the stands at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. In early September, Nicole even told reporters, "I’m very in love, very happy, very content. (He) taught me how to say t’estimo (I love you) in Catalan."

But then, in October, media reports claimed that Yamal cheated on Nicole as he secretly met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso. However, Yamal then publicly clarified that he and Nicole had already broken up. Speaking on D Corazon, he said, "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to him nor have I been with another person."