Mohun Bagan banned by AFC after withdrawing from football match in Iran

AFC have banned Mohun Bagan.(HT_PRINT) Mohun Bagan has been by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) in all its competitions, after refusing to travel to Iran for an ACL 2 clash with Sepahan SC in September. The Asian football federation has also ordered the ISL club to pay more than 100,000 USD.

The club has also been excluded from next season's Asian competition, if they qualify for it. Bagan has also been handed a 50,000 USD fine and also needs to pay an additional 50,729 USD for damages and losses incurred by the AFC and Sepehan. Bagan has also cancelled any subsidy for participating in the Asian second-tier tournament.

Bagan had moved to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, asking for a neutral venue, but CAS rejected the request. A Bagan official told Reuters, "The players decided they can’t take this risk, where lives and their families' future are at stake. So we have to stand with them."

Last year, Bagan did not travel to Iran for a match vs Tractor SC, the day after Iran launched ballistic missiles towards Israel. Bagan were withdrawn from the tournament as a result. The club are now considering appealing the suspension.

Meanwhile, a Mohun Bagan official told PTI, "It’s a biased decision against our club; our matter is pending at CAS and we’re hopeful of a resolution. However, the club may pay up the fines."

Meanwhile, in another ruling, FC Goa have been fined 5,000 USD, after failing to ensure stadium safety during the AC Champions League 2 group stage match vs Al Nassr on October 22. According to the ruling, FC Goa are in violation of Article 64 (Organisation of Matches) of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code after a fan invaded the area.