Lionel Messi's Delhi visit: Rodrigo De Paul comes to young fan's rescue, pushes security away during photo shoot - Watch

Rodrigo De Paul had to intervene so that a young fan could join the photoshoot with Lionel Messi. Rodrigo De Paul is jokingly considered by fans to be Lionel Messi's bodyguard as the midfielder has always been by his side during Argentina duty. Rodrigo De Paul showed class on Monday during Lionel Messi's visit to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. While the Argentine was posing for a group photo with fans, De Paul intervened to help a young boy join in.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Inter Miami midfielder saw a security guard standing next to Messi and posing for the photoshoot. De Paul politely pushed the smiling guard away, and made the boy stand next to Messi.

It was a heartwarming gesture that was worthy of going viral on social media. De Paul is jokingly considered by fans to be Messi's bodyguard as the midfielder has always been on Messi's side during Argentina duty.

Here is the video:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also met Messi, who was with De Paul and Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, the Delhi CM was accompanied by ICC chief Jay Shah and DDCA boss Rohan Jaitley. Shah also gifted Messi, De Paul and Suarez jerseys of the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, Messi also got a special framed bat.

Unlike Kolkata, the event in New Delhi was better and well-managed in terms of Messi's interaction with fans. The VIP culture was present in huge numbers in the field, except for some.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi also met Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia. Bhutia also posed for a photograph with Messi, Suarez and De Paul.

The Argentine also met Sunil Chhetri during his Mumbai visit at the Wankhede Stadium. Other than Chhetri, Messi also met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to Instagram, Chhetri wrote, "The build-up to Saturday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn't be happier about it. I've been nursing an injury that's restricted me to a hobble and needless to say, I don't like being around even myself when I'm spending more time on the physio's table than the pitch."

"I almost didn't make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed. To be able to express my gratitude to Leomessi in person for everything that he has done for our sport, felt like both - a dream and a duty.

"It was lovely to meet another World Cup winner in Rodrigo De Paul, and then there was the child-like excitement to share the frame with arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation - Luis Suarez. And Mumbai, you absolute beauty, thank you for making me feel so loved. I do not take it for granted. At the end of it, I guess, both the Chhetri's turned up on Saturday and the joy was twice as much," he added.