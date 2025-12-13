Lionel Messi’s security team’s reaction sums up chaos as police official tries to breach cordon – Watch viral video

A police official could be seen trying to break through Lionel Messi's security cordon.(X) A video of a police official has gone viral, as he tried to break through Lionel Messi's security cordon in the stadium, and wasn't allowed to do so. Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 got off to a controversial start. The Argentine visited Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. But instead of getting to interact with fans, he was surrounded by security officials and dignitaries on the ground, and was barely visible to the spectators present in the stadium. (Lionel Messi India Visit Live Updates)

The Argentine was there for a brief period of time and left early, reportedly after his team was angered by the poor management and organisation of the event. After his departure, fans became angry and began breaking chairs and throwing them onto the field. Soon, fans also broke into the pitch in large numbers, outnumbering the police and began to vandalise the venue in anger.

Since then, multiple videos of the chaos have gone viral on social media. A video of a police official has also gone viral, as he tried to break through Messi's security cordon in the stadium, and wasn't allowed to do so. In the short exchange, he was confronted by Messi's security team, who stopped him from breaking through. Their reaction summed up the chaos as they looked visibly annoyed by the police official's behaviour.

Here is the video:

The tour's organiser has also been detained by the police. The main organiser of the tour is Satadru Dutta. Meanwhile, West Bengal's Director General of Police has also revealed that the main organiser has promised to give ticket refunds to fans.

DGP Rajiv Kumar said, "Many fans believed they would see Messi play. The situation is under control now. The organisers have said that refunds will be provided, and they are giving this assurance in writing."

Meanwhile, Inspector General (Law and Order) Javed Shamim informed the media, "At this stage, we cannot say who is responsible. The investigation is underway and whoever is found responsible will be fixed."

Messi will also be landing in Hyderabad on Saturday for the next leg of his tour. He will also be visiting Mumbai and New Delhi. He was also not physically present during the unveiling of his 70ft statue and watched it virtually, alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.