'Look at the value of life': Indian man in US praises emergency response after elderly man gets help within 5 minutes

An Indian man living in the United States has shared a video praising the country’s swift emergency response after an elderly pedestrian reportedly fell while walking on the road. The clip, shared on Instagram by a man identified as Raja, shows police, ambulance and fire brigade vehicles arriving at the spot within minutes.

An Indian man in the US shared how police, ambulance and fire teams arrived quickly after an elderly person fell. (Instagram/raja.traveller.usa)

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The video has sparked a discussion online about the value of human life, public safety and how quickly emergency services respond in different countries.

Man praises response time in US

In the video, Raja can be heard expressing surprise at how quickly multiple emergency vehicles reached the location after the elderly person was injured.

“In USA, look at the value of a life. If you want to know, then just look at America. This is an elderly person, he was injured, he fell down while walking. Within five minutes, a police car, an ambulance, and a fire brigade vehicle arrived to save him. Someone called, and within seconds, vehicles arrived here,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Raja added that he stopped at a traffic signal and noticed the response unfolding in front of him. “The light was green, I stopped and saw this. There was a bit of a traffic jam, but in minutes, the vehicles arrived. You can see in front of you, the man is standing there, they have brought a stretcher for him, a police car is parked, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade. In India, [would this happen]?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raja added that he stopped at a traffic signal and noticed the response unfolding in front of him. “The light was green, I stopped and saw this. There was a bit of a traffic jam, but in minutes, the vehicles arrived. You can see in front of you, the man is standing there, they have brought a stretcher for him, a police car is parked, along with an ambulance and a fire brigade. In India, [would this happen]?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with a caption that read, “In US, look at the value of a life.”

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Watch the clip here:

(Viewer discretion is advised as the video contains visuals of an injured elderly person)

Internet reacts to the viral clip

The video has drawn a few reactions from social media users, with many discussing the importance of quick medical and emergency support.

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One user wrote, “This is exactly how emergency response should work everywhere.” Another said, “The value of life is reflected in how fast a system reacts during a crisis.” A third user commented, “This kind of response gives people confidence that help will arrive when needed.”

Another viewer wrote, “India also needs stronger emergency response systems, especially in crowded cities.” One more user added, “It is not just about America, it is about discipline, systems and accountability.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)