Mamdani stuns fans with Bengali announcement about free Broadway tickets for NYC students, ‘Raised the bar so high’

Mayor Zohran Mamdani impressed fans as he spoke in Bengali while announcing more than 2,000 free Broadway tickets for New York City high school students. He revealed that the tickets will be offered through a lottery in partnership with the Theater Development Fund (TDF), offering students a chance to attend seven Broadway shows for free.

Mamdani stuns fans with Bengali announcement about free Broadway tickets for NYC students (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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Mamdani stressed that all youngsters should have the opportunity to experience New York’s art and culture, regardless of how much money they have. He said that the initiative aims to help high school students explore the city and experience live theater.

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{{^usCountry}} "In a city overflowing with extraordinary art and culture, every young person should have the opportunity to experience those moments, regardless of what’s in their bank account. That’s why, in partnership with TDF, we’re offering more than 2,000 free tickets to some of Broadway’s most exciting shows, along with discounted tickets to many more," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In a city overflowing with extraordinary art and culture, every young person should have the opportunity to experience those moments, regardless of what’s in their bank account. That’s why, in partnership with TDF, we’re offering more than 2,000 free tickets to some of Broadway’s most exciting shows, along with discounted tickets to many more," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

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Bengali-speaking fans commented on the post, with one user writing, “I can’t believe what I just watched”. “He's gonna learn all of our love languages too,” wrote a user, while another said, “Absolutely love this!”

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“This is golden. Keep going !!! Leading by example, and showing the diversity of NYC,” said a user, while another wrote, “Oh this guy is showing up and showing out! This is the 4th language I’ve seen today!” One wrote, “Leading by example, showing our leaders how to do it, he’s raised the bar so high, makes me cry! Mi mayor, el chivo!”

‘Break a leg, high schoolers’

Mamdani shared the same news in English in an X post, writing, “People come to New York City from all over the world to experience Broadway. The kids who grow up here should be able to do the same. We’re partnering with @TDFNYC to give away over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to NYC High School students through a free-to-enter lottery. Break a leg, high schoolers! Enter the lottery now at on.nyc.gov/broadway.

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Besides free tickets, students will have access to discounted tickets for various other Broadway shows. The initiative was reportedly backed by Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

The programme is running in partnership with the Theatre Development Fund (TDF). A lottery for the free tickets that opened on August 13 will remain open until 10 am on Monday, August 17. Students who are selected in the lottery can get up to two tickets.