Man quits 30-year journalism career at 53 to become mailman, says news role 'tripled' his salary

A US journalist who spent nearly 30 years in the industry quit his job at 53 and switched to working as a mailman, a decision he says helped him nearly triple his income and significantly reduce stress. In a conversation with Business Insider, Jim Lexa said he now earns up to $85,000 a year, compared to about $30,000 during his time in newspapers.

Lexa shared that he started his career in journalism in 1984 as a sports reporter in Texas.(Unsplash/Representational image)

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The 63-year-old told Business Insider that he never entered journalism for financial reasons. He said that his interest in writing began in high school when he covered sports for a local newspaper in Illinois. “Those were the years I learned basic journalism rules, such as spelling people's names correctly and getting the scores right,” he said.

Lexa shared that he started his career in journalism in 1984 as a sports reporter in Texas, earning $230 a week. Over time, he moved to a copy desk role in 1998, taking on responsibilities such as clearing the front page and assigning stories. However, as newspaper readership declined, the industry began to struggle. Newsrooms shrank, hiring slowed, and salaries were cut. His own pay dropped from $37,500 to $30,000, making it difficult to manage daily expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} “I'd go to the grocery store with a calculator to figure out what kind of food I could afford. If one of my pets got sick, I'd be concerned about paying the vet bills,” he recalled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I'd go to the grocery store with a calculator to figure out what kind of food I could afford. If one of my pets got sick, I'd be concerned about paying the vet bills,” he recalled. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Then, by 2015, Lexa said that he felt burned out from constant deadlines and low pay. “The stress wasn't worth the amount I was paid,” he said, adding that this pushed him to quit his job and move to Illinois, where he took up odd jobs, including painting and cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, by 2015, Lexa said that he felt burned out from constant deadlines and low pay. “The stress wasn't worth the amount I was paid,” he said, adding that this pushed him to quit his job and move to Illinois, where he took up odd jobs, including painting and cleaning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: 34-year-old quits corporate life after 2 layoffs, now earns ₹1.3 crore a month from restaurant) Life as a mailman {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: 34-year-old quits corporate life after 2 layoffs, now earns ₹1.3 crore a month from restaurant) Life as a mailman {{/usCountry}}

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The same year, Lexa said that he joined the US Postal Service as a clerk. Within months, he said that he became a city carrier assistant and, after relocating to Buffalo, New York, was promoted to a full-time letter carrier.

Lexa said that the transition wasn’t easy at first, but he quickly learned routes and adapted to the demands of the job. Today, the 63-year-old said that he earns $34.26 per hour, with overtime significantly boosting his income.

“This past year, I topped $85,000 — nearly three times as much as my base salary in newspapers. My wife and I don't have to worry about dining out, and we enjoy nice vacations together,” he said.

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Beyond the financial gains, Lexa said that the job has improved his overall well-being. He walks between 12 to 18 miles a day, sometimes reaching 40,000 steps, and feels fitter than ever at 63. “I'm so glad that I made the switch. I've got a decent salary with less stress, good benefits, a friendly relationship with my regular customers, and a spring in my step at 63,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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