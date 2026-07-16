Meet Palash Soni, IIT and Harvard graduate who sold his startup for $300 million

Palash Soni, the India-born co-founder of B2B video platform Goldcast, has opened up about the mindset that helped him build and eventually sell his company for around $300 million. In a recent street interview with content creator Viraj Ala, the IIT Kanpur and Harvard Business School alumnus reflected on entrepreneurship, layoffs, and why "focus" turned out to be his biggest advantage.

Palash Soni is the co-founder and former CEO of Goldcast. (LinkedIn/Palash Soni)

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During the rapid-fire interview, Viraj Ala asked Soni about his educational background. Soni shared that he attended IIT for his undergrad and did his MBA from Harvard Business School.

The interviewer then asked what he does for a living. "I just sold my company," Soni replied. When the interviewer mentioned Goldcast's reported $300 million acquisition, Soni responded, “Yeah, it was a great deal.”

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Who is Palash Soni?

{{^usCountry}} Palash Soni is the India-born, Greater Boston-based co-founder and former CEO of Goldcast, an AI-powered B2B video campaign platform that helps marketers create and distribute video content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palash Soni is the India-born, Greater Boston-based co-founder and former CEO of Goldcast, an AI-powered B2B video campaign platform that helps marketers create and distribute video content. {{/usCountry}}

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Soni founded Goldcast in 2020 alongside Chief Operating Officer Kishore Kothandaraman and Chief Technology Officer Aashish Srinivas while studying at Harvard Business School.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the startup raised over $40 million, served hundreds of enterprise customers, and was acquired by Blackstone-backed Cvent in December 2025 in what he described as one of the biggest B2B martech acquisitions of the decade.

Before launching Goldcast, Soni worked in Bengaluru at InMobi for 4 years, where he served as Senior Product Manager and earlier led performance delivery and strategy operations. He also founded customer relationship management startup Aqita in 2015.

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Earlier in his career, Soni spent nearly 3 years at ITC Limited, holding multiple process management roles in Haridwar and Kolkata. He also completed internships at Qualcomm and Boeing while pursuing a dual BTech-MTech degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur between 2007 and 2012.

He later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

(Also Read: Meet the IIT Kanpur-educated founder who made $8 million in a single day)

'The focus was the strength'

During the interview with Ala, Soni was asked about the one lesson schools never teach. "It's actually naivety," he said, while sharing an anecdote from playing Counter-Strike during college.

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"I used to play Counter-Strike in college, and I was a noob. I would run out in the open field and get headshotted," he said before explaining how building a startup with limited resources forced his team to prioritise what truly mattered.

"The focus was our strength. We didn't have the most money, so everything was kind of against us. It forced focus, and that focus was a blessing in disguise," he said.

(Also Read: Man ‘intentionally fails IIT entrance exam’ by marking wrong answers, shares why)

Palash Soni on layoffs

When asked what layoffs had taught him about human nature, Soni said, "I should have done it sooner". He added that despite leading a company with around 150 employees, he tried to remain approachable.

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"I believe in being very approachable. Even till the end, when we had 150 people, I think I'd spoken with everyone one-on-one multiple times," he said.

Then, Ala asked what separates top performers from everyone else. Soni's answer was brief: "Intellectual honesty."

He also revealed the mindset that helped him take Goldcast from an idea to a $300 million acquisition. "Just the willingness to take a bet on ourselves. We saw something in the market that no one else saw," he said.

"I always had a very hard time raising money for Goldcast, considering the kind of outcome we had. We believed in something that was very hard for outsiders to see," he added.

When the interviewer asked whether that conviction was ultimately a strength or a weakness, Soni replied, "It was a strength. The focus was the strength."

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