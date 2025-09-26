Meta Vibes AI videos: How to create? What prompts to use? All you need to know

Mark Zuckerberg introduced Vibes, a new feed in the Meta AI app where users can create and share short-form videos. However, there is a catch. All the clips are generated using artificial intelligence. It is just like Instagram Reels or TikTok, but instead of real-life videos, it is filled entirely with AI-generated content. Snippets from AI videos on Vibes, an AI-feed on Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta app. (Screenshot (Vibes))

Since the launch, the tool has prompted mixed reactions among people. While some loved it and created surreal videos, others are yet to cosy up to the rollout.

What is Vibes?

According to Meta, “With Vibes, you can start from scratch, work with content you already have, or remix a video from the feed to make it your own. Add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles to match your taste.”

How to use Vibes?

Step 1: Visit the meta.ai website or download the Meta AI app

Step 2: Log in using Facebook or Instagram account

Step 3: Choose the “Meta AI sign” at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Add a prompt for Vibes, click generate and wait

Step 5: Meta AI gives multiple options, select one

Step 6: Add music to the video

Step 7: Once done, download it, share it or post it on Vibes feed or other social media platforms

(Note: If, for some reason, you get still visuals on your prompt, use the animate button below the result to create Vibes.)

What prompts to use?

The Vibes feed has multiple videos, each showing the prompts used to create it.

Surreal travel experience:

Many users have created dreamy and surreal AI videos related to travel. While some imagined a dreamlike view from their aeroplane window, others ventured further into unknown universes.

AI-generated Vibes. (Vibes)

Prompt: “A photorealistic scene, captured with epic, dramatic lighting and profound atmospheric depth, bathed in a vibrant, candy-coated color palette. From a serene, wide-angle window seat point of view, a passenger's hand, rendered with precise detail, casually holds a modern smartphone, its screen subtly flickering with the active recording light. The pristine airplane window frames an awe-inspiring vista: a colossal, slow-motion meteor shower erupts across a golden-hour gloom sky. These meteors burst forth in brilliant, intense hues of fuchsia, electric teal, and vivid lemon, their forms trailing with subtle motion blur as they descend. Thick, swirling clouds, illuminated by the celestial spectacle, are permeated with soft, ethereal lens flares, creating a dreamlike, almost painterly diffusion of light. The composition emphasizes a whimsical detachment, contrasting the intimate human action with the grandeur of the cosmic chaos unfolding beyond the glass.”

2. Pet rules the world:

Where there is an image or video editing tool, there are pet visuals that make people go aww.

Vibes reimagines cat as royalty. (Vibes)

Prompt: “Regal Whimsy, Pastel Elegance, Minimalist Portraiture style, soft daylight, ethereal studio setting, a close-up portrait of a regal feline, head playfully tilted, one curious eye peeking directly at the viewer, highlighting its intricate crown and collar, set against an abstract, soft-focus backdrop of blurred pastel shapes subtly suggesting ethereal cherry blossoms and wisteria in pinks, creams, and pale purples, featuring an elegant anthropomorphic feline with fluffy apricot ginger fur, adorned in a meticulously tailored cream gown showcasing intricate needlepoint embroidery of cherry blossoms and wisteria in cream and white silk threads, edged with braided cord, wearing a delicate jeweled crown, with shallow depth-of-field sharply focusing on fur and embroidery, bathed in a gentle, warm glow, evoking whimsical charm and peaceful delight, no watermarks or text overlays.”

3. A touch of reality:

The tool can create realistic-looking videos as well as animated visuals. For example, a user created a video showing three women dancing.

Snippet from a video created using vibes. (Vibes)

Prompt: “Women performing vogue dance. Urban dance studio with mirrors. Energetic empowering vibe. Lively celebratory mood. Vibrant stage lighting.”

How are the videos created?

Meta's chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, posted on Threads that for this early version of Vibes, the company has partnered with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs. However, the tech giant is working towards creating its own model.

Some of the initial videos on the platform are created by visual artists in collaboration with Meta AI. Users can add changes to an exciting Vibes or create a new one.