Nancy Guthrie update: Trump's remarks on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos go viral; ‘POTUS is getting sick…’

President Donald Trump was asked about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case six months after the mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie was reported missing. Trump's reply has gone viral with many alleging he was taking shots at the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is lead investigating agency in the matter.

President Donald Trump's remarks on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos went viral amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

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Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. In the months since, no suspect has been publicly named in the case. Trump's remarks come against the backdrop of a report alleging the investigation was botched from the start.

Here's what the President had to say on the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

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Trump's remarks on the Nancy Guthrie case

{{^usCountry}} Trump's remarks were aired on Fox News and the clip was shared widely online. A reporter asked the president “Since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance investigation has now been stalled for 6 months, is it time for the FBI to get involved?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's remarks were aired on Fox News and the clip was shared widely online. A reporter asked the president “Since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance investigation has now been stalled for 6 months, is it time for the FBI to get involved?”. {{/usCountry}}

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To this, Trump replied “Well, they are involved to an extent, but as you know, the local community really runs those things. And, you know, some people haven’t liked the way the local community is running it. They haven’t liked the way the sheriff’s run it. But we would like to give them the benefit of the doubt. We’re there anytime they need us as well. It’s a terrible thing. Thank you very much.”

‘Trump’s fed up of Nanos': POTUS' remark draws reactions

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Several people reacted to Trump's remarks on Nanos, taking it to mean that the president was ‘fed up’ with the law enforcement officer.

However, it is important to note that Trump spoke about giving Nanos the ‘benefit of the doubt’. Meanwhile, self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, wrote “President Trump is getting sick of Sheriff Nanos. Where is Nancy Guthrie?”.

Another person remarked “Facts Trump’s fed up with Nanos and Nancy’s nowhere to be found, just another swamp game.”

Yet another said “He will do whatever it takes if they ask imo. Nanos needs to let everyone help and leave the streamers alone imo. They could work with the streamers but I don’t believe that will happen from all the action against everyone so far. Sad situation! Bring Nancy Home.”

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Meanwhile, one person wrote in Nanos' defense “I don’t know whether the sheriffs department is botching the case or not but to assume they are is not fair to them, disappearances are the hardest cases to solve and I’d bet they have a very short suspect list and are waiting on more evidence or someone to come forward.”