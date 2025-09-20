New ‘hairy’ coral species gets named after this Star Wars character

A newly identified deep-sea coral has got both scientists and Star Wars fans excited. Researchers have named the species Iridogorgia chewbacca after the hairy Wookiee character Chewbacca, known for his tall and furry appearance in the franchise. Scientists have named a new coral species in the western Pacific after Chewbacca from Star Wars.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Found in the tropical western Pacific Ocean, the coral stood out because of its long, curly branches and shiny surface that reflected light in weird ways. The branches looked “hairy,” like Chewbacca’s fur. The coral grew upright and alone on the ocean floor like the tall figure of the character, as per NY Post.

‘Chewbacca’ coral: Where was it first seen?

This coral was first seen in 2006 but was not confirmed as a separate species until recently. Later, with more research and genetic testing, researchers were able to confirm it was a new species.

Role of researchers

Les Watling, professor emeritus at the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa’s School of Life Sciences, told the NY Post that the identification was made while reviewing research from colleagues in China. Watling had seen this coral before in Hawaiian waters and had worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on previous projects, so he knew it was a new species.

Watling called it “unforgettable.” “It looks like Chewbacca,” he said. “Even after all these years of deep sea research, I still get surprised and excited.”

Why it matters

Naming Iridogorgia chewbacca is more than just a fun pop culture reference. It is part of the growing understanding of deep ocean biodiversity, and that even well-studied regions like the Pacific still have secrets.

The paper has been published in Zootaxa, ensuring that Chewbacca’s name will live on not just in movies but in marine science.

