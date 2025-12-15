New York’s major snowfall turns Central Park into magical winter wonderland. Videos wow internet

The Northeastern US experienced heavy snowfall all weekend, causing the city to transform into a magical winter wonderland. However, the accumulating snow in major cities, such as New York City, disrupted traffic. A scene from Central Park in NYC. (X/@BirdCentralPark)

The first major snowfall of the season prompted people to flood social media with videos, especially of Central Park, which many said looked absolutely magical.

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! Central Park finally welcomed the first measurable snowfall of the season! Enjoy these magical shots of the Park this morning. Huge shout out to all the #CentralParkConservancy staff members clearing pathways and keeping the Park safe,” read an X post. The video is a montage celebrating Central Park's first measurable snowfall of the season.

The footage captures panoramic views of the ponds in the park, people playing in the snow, and the park staff clearing the paths to keep them safe for parkgoers. In short, the video is a peaceful and picturesque compilation that emphasises the beauty of fresh snow on classic landmarks.

Citing the National Weather Service, the New York Times reported that this is the first time since 2018 that the city has experienced such heavy snowfall so early in the season.

“Central Park's Belvedere Castle with today's snow,” another tweet read.

An individual, while reacting to the snowfall posted, “2-3 inches is the ideal snowfall for NYC. Blankets the city in magic while not causing total chaos. We needed this!” A fourth wrote, “Snow-glittered trees lining the roads of Central Park, branches shimmering in white, and winding paths framed by winter calm. NYC at its most quietly beautiful after a fresh snowfall.”

Snowfall update:

The snow reportedly started falling late Saturday night and continued until morning on Sunday, reported the ABC Eyewitness News.

The season’s first widespread snowfall created slick conditions out on the roads, which further caused snarled traffic. Later, the traffic normalised. The snowfall also caused delays in flight operations in NYC.