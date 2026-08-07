'Next stop, Only Fans': Laura Loomer mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Cameo launch as MAGA feud deepens

Laura Loomer has taken another swipe at former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, this time over Greene’s new Cameo account.

Laura Loomer mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Cameo launch. (Laura Loomer/Instagram, Marjorie Taylor Greene/Instagram)

On August 5, Loomer shared a post criticizing Greene for charging fans for personalized videos and wrote just five words: “Next stop, Only Fans.”

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The remark came as Greene continues to face criticism from several Trump supporters after leaving Congress and publicly breaking with President Donald Trump.

Her Cameo launch has now become the latest flashpoint in an already bitter feud between two of the best-known conservative figures.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene teams up with Tucker Carlson as Trump rift fuels political party push: ‘Betrayed us all’

Laura Loomer mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Cameo launch

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer’s post quoted a video shared by commentator Eyal Yakoby, who wrote, “After quitting Congress and no longer being able to insider trade, MTG has now joined Cameo begging for money.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer’s post quoted a video shared by commentator Eyal Yakoby, who wrote, “After quitting Congress and no longer being able to insider trade, MTG has now joined Cameo begging for money.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the promotional video, Greene tells viewers: “I am excited to let you know, I am now on Cameo. So if you have a special message for a friend or a loved one, I would love to deliver it for you, or any other message for anyone.”

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She promotes birthday wishes, pep talks and other personalized videos. Reports say standard Cameo messages are priced at roughly $149 to $180, while business and promotional videos cost about $5,000.

In one Cameo clip, Greene also joked that a user’s dog “might make a better president than our current one… that’s probably true. Definitely true.”

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband and children: All on Perry Greene who publicly apologized for harassing Muslim women

Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene feud

The latest exchange follows days of public attacks between the two. Around August 1, Greene shared a dinner photo with Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, Joe Kent, her husband Brian Glenn and others.

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She wrote, “We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise. But he’s betrayed us all. Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center. The movement has begun.

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Loomer fired back by calling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and accused everyone in the photo of betraying Trump.

She wrote that “Every single one of these people belongs on a government watch list. Every person in this photo is a traitor to America and an anti-Trump operative amplified by foreign adversaries.”

Greene later appeared to reference Loomer without naming her, writing, “I don’t conjure demons nor want anything to do with them, so I don’t say their names.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene facing criticism after leaving Congress

Greene resigned from Congress in January 2026 after months of clashes with Trump over the Epstein files, foreign policy and other issues.

She later left the Republican Party, continued criticizing Trump and recently launched her Cameo account.

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For many Trump supporters, including Loomer, those moves are seen as turning against the MAGA movement.

Greene, however, says she is defending the original America First agenda and has continued attacking the administration over foreign wars, transparency and rising living costs.