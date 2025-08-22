NYT Pips: Hints and answer for August 22 game

NYT Pips has become a viral sensation on the internet since its launch a few days ago. The latest offering from The New York Times offers a major twist on dominoes, allowing players to put their observational skills to the test in a unique way, Mashable reported. In total, there are three levels within the game: easy, medium, and hard. Here are all the hints and answers for the August 22 puzzle. The New York Times has launched a new original game, NYT Pips.(nytimes.com)

NYT Pips August 22 game: Answers for Easy level

Number (1): Answer for this one is 1-6 vertically.

Number (0): 6-0 horizontally.

Number (1): 1-5 horizontally.

Number (8): 1-5 horizontally; 3-4 vertically.

Equal (1): 1-1 horizontally.

NYT Pips August 22 game: Answers for Medium level

Number (3): 4-0 horizontally; 3-5 vertically.

Equal (5): 5-5 horizontally; 3-5 vertically.

Number (5): 5-6 horizontally.

Equal (6): 5-6 horizontally; 6-4 horizontally.

Number (6): 6-4 horizontally; 1-1 vertically.

NYT Pips August 22 game: Answers for Hard level

Number (18): 6-6 horizontally; 6-3 vertically.

Number (0): 5-0 vertically; 0-1 vertically; 0-0 vertically; and 0-2 horizontally.

Equal (2): 2-2 vertically; 0-2 horizontally.

Number (1): 0-1 vertically.

Equal (4): 1-4 vertically; 4-3 horizontally.

Equal (3): 4-3 horizontally; 2-3 vertically.

Number (2): 2-3 vertically.

NYT Pips: Here's how to play

People who enjoy playing dominoes are surely going to like NYT Pips, as it offers a unique twist. The game came out on August 18.

Pips features multiple tiles, which have been cleverly placed in vertical and horizontal positions. All of them are connected.

With the help of a drag-and-drop system, gamers need to rotate the dominoes and place them into their right position. The level is only considered complete when you meet all the required conditions on the board.

There are specific rules and guidelines that players need to keep in mind. Some of them include that the domino's value must be equal (=) or not equal (≠), and these values have to be greater than (>) or less than (<).

Certain positions in the game do not have any restrictions. This means players are allowed to place the domino freely into such places.

