NYT Pips September 12: Hints and answers for all levels

NYT puzzles were played 11.1 billion times last year, according to data collected by The Verge. Amid envious demand for their games worldwide, the New York Times launched Pips on August 18, 2025. Within weeks, NYT Pips, a visual logic puzzle, won hearts. NYT Pips hints: Here are all the tips and tricks to solve the September 12 puzzle.

The game is simple yet intriguing. Players must fill a game board with a set of dominoes. The aim is to ensure all conditions on the board are satisfied. Here are the hints and answers for the September 12 puzzle by Heidi Erwin, as per Mashable.

NYT Pips hints and answers for September 12 - Easy level

Number (8): Everything in this space must add to 8. The answer is 2-6, placed horizontally; 6-5, placed vertically.

Number (11): Everything in this space must add to 11. The answer is 2-6, placed horizontally; 11-0, placed horizontally.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0. The answer is 5-0, placed horizontally; 0-3, placed horizontally.

NYT Pips hints and answers for September 12- Medium level

Less than (3): Everything in this purple space must be less than 3. The answer is 2-1, placed vertically.

Less than (3): The total should be less than 3. The answer is 2-0, placed vertically.

Number (1): Everything in this light blue space must add to 1. The answer is 2-1, placed vertically; 1-6, placed vertically.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0. The answer is 2-0, placed vertically; 0-5, placed vertically.

Number (1): Everything in this green space must add to 1. The answer is 1-1, placed vertically.

Equal (5): The total must be equal to 5. The answer is 0-5, placed vertically; 5-3, placed vertically.

Number (8): Everything in this space must add to 8. The answer is 1-1, placed vertically; 4-2, placed vertically; 5-3, placed vertically.

Less than (2): The total must be less than 2. The answer is 4-2, placed vertically.

NYT Pips hints and answers for September 12- Hard level

Number (1): Everything in this space must add to 1. The answer is 1-4, placed vertically.

Not Equal: Everything in this space must be different. The answer is 1-4, placed vertically; 5-4, placed horizontally; 2-5, placed vertically; 3-0, placed horizontally.

Number (4): Everything in this space must add to 4. The answer is 5-4, placed horizontally.

Number (0): The total in the yellow space must add to 0. The answer is 3-0, placed horizontally.

Number (20): Everything in this space must add to 20. The answer is 2-5, placed vertically; 5-5, placed vertically; 5-6, placed vertically.

Equal (4): Everything in this space must be equal to 4. The answer is 4-0, placed vertically; 4-6, placed vertically.

Number (30): Everything in this space must add to 30. The answer is 4-6, placed vertically; 6-6, placed vertically; 3-6, placed horizontally; 5-6, placed vertically.

Number (0): Everything in this light blue space must add to 0. The answer is 5-0, placed vertically.

Number (0): Everything in this red space must add to 0. The answer is 4-0, placed vertically.

Less than (3): Everything in this space must be less than 3. The answer is 3-2, placed vertically.

Players can access NYT Pips puzzles through the Games app for iOS and Android or at the company's website.