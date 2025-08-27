Optical illusion: Can you figure out why these still circles appear to spin and move?

Optical illusions have fascinated people for centuries. They play tricks on our eyes and brains, making us see things that aren’t really there. Sometimes, a static image can appear to move, or colours can seem brighter or darker than they actually are. The image shows the circle optical illusion that has left viewers baffled.(@itsthemind/Instagram)

There are many types of optical illusions. Some rely on shapes and patterns, while others use colour or light. The mind tries to make sense of what the eyes see, but in some cases, it is fooled.

Here’s such an optical illusion that challenges you to figure out what is really happening. This optical illusion was shared by @jagarikin on X (formerly Twitter) and then later shared by @itsthemind on Instagram.

In this optical illusion, the round objects in the image appear to spin, but they are completely still. Can you figure out why?

Check out the optical illusion here:

What is the optical illusion about?

At first glance, this illusion seems to show motion, but something doesn’t quite add up. It’s a visual challenge that tests your perception and keeps viewers guessing.

In this optical illusion, some round objects appear to move, but the secret behind it isn’t obvious. Can you crack why they seem to move even though they are completely still?

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

Instagram users have been left amazed by this optical illusion. Many shared their surprise online, with some trying to figure out the trick while others admitted they couldn’t stop staring.

One of the users, James Daniel Dixon, commented, “Arrows have nothing to do with this illusion. It's all in the colours.”

A second user, Fertxu, commented, “It’s super cool, however, the ‘CDs’ move inwards and outwards. That’s not an illusion…”

“Keep 1 finger on one side of the circle and the other on the other side. You'll see that the circles don't move and you'll break out of the illusion,” another user, Pratik Punjabi, commented.