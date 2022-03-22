Optical illusion video of spinning horse leaves people puzzled. Seen it yet?

The different clips or images of optical illusions posted on the Internet are interesting to see. However, more often than not, they also leave people baffled. Just like this video that is now going widely viral. It shows a spinning horse and people cannot decide which direction is the animal rotating. The post has now intrigued people and left them scratching their heads. There is a chance that the post will have the same effect on you too.

The clip originally went viral after being posted on TikTok. However, it has been shared by many across various social media platforms since then. Case in point, this YouTube video that has been posted with the caption, “Which way is this horse spinning? Left or Right?”

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 3,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I see it only moving left and right each time. Never spinning,” wrote a YouTube user. “See the legs and you will get the answer. It is spinning left not both,” posted another. “Both,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video? Which way do you think the horse is spinning?

