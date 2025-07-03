Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden 0 in six seconds?

Optical illusions are fun. They challenge how we see things. In a viral X (formerly Twitter) post, we can spot an image full of the number 6 repeated in neat rows. But there is a twist. One 0 is hiding among all the 6s. Can you spot it? Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden zero?(X/ @mrigankac08)

This brain teaser is harder than it looks. At first glance, everything seems the same. But if you look closely, you will notice something different. One of those digits is not a 6; it is a sneaky 0.

Why is this image confusing?

The number 6 and the number 0 look very similar. Both are round. Both use the same white font. That is why your eyes get tricked.

Your brain loves patterns. When it sees rows of 6s, it expects all to be the same. It stops looking for changes. That is where the illusion wins. It hides the truth in plain sight.

This is how many optical illusions work. They use shape, spacing and color to confuse the brain.

Why do people love these puzzles?

People enjoy brain teasers. They feel like a game. These puzzles help test attention and patience. Some use them as mental workouts. Others enjoy the challenge of beating the clock.

It is fun to test yourself. It is also a great way to give your brain a break from stress.

Found the o?

Still searching? Do not rush. Focus on the middle section. The number 0 looks like a closed loop. The number 6 has a gap or hook. Once you find the 0, you will wonder how you missed it earlier. The hidden 0 is located in the 6th row from the top and the 7th column from the left.

FAQs:

Q1. What is an optical illusion?

An optical illusion is a picture that tricks the eyes. It makes you see something that is not true or clear.

Q2. Why does the brain fall for optical illusions?

The brain tries to make sense of patterns fast. Illusions use this to trick you.

Q3. Are optical illusions helpful?

Yes. They boost focus and mental sharpness. They are also fun.