Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can find the hidden number 88 in five seconds

Optical illusions are all the rage these days, and this particular one is leaving a lot of people stumped. The viral mind-boggling challenge has garnered significant attention, with even pro players left scratching their heads to find the hidden answer. The fun illusion games, which constantly remain in trend on the internet, utilize color, light or patterns to present cleverly built illusions that appear deceptive to our eyes and brains. People have to identify the unique number '88' among the multiple rows of '83'.

Solving such puzzles not only allows people to find more about their visual abilities and mental strength, but also challenges them, so that the gamers get to improve their awareness skills.

It is often said that only people, who are eagle-eyed, are able to solve optical illusion as a pro, while most people keep looking at the image and are unable to point out the hidden element in it.

Blurring the lines between reality and illusion, these games are a great way to put the visual system to the test and know more about our core strengths and abilities.

Find the hidden number in five seconds

In the challenge for today, the image features multiple rows of the number '83'. However, there is the number '88' hidden somewhere in it.

People need to identify the unique number '88' among the sea of '83'. The major task here is that you need to find the hidden number in just five seconds. And your time starts now.

Optical illusion: Need a hint?

At first, it seems like an easy task, but you could easily get confused between '3' and '8' at first glance, since both appear similar.

If you are finding it a bit difficult, here is a hint that can help you to solve the game. The number '88' is not present on the left side of the image.

Now, try again to spot the different number from the multiple rows of '83'.

Optical illusion answer

If you were able to find the number '88' in five seconds, then you surely have good eyesight and strong observational skills.

The number '88' is placed in the second position in the last row.

Now, share this optical illusion with your family members and friends to see how many of them can identify the hidden number in less than five seconds.

