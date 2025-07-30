Optical illusion: Only those with IQ of 140 can spot the hidden number

Think you have got sharp eyes and an even sharper mind? Then this mind-bending optical illusion is not just a feast for your vision, it is a hidden test of your intelligence quotient and focus. At first glance, the image may just look like a hypnotic swirl of patterns, but a closer look and somewhere in the chaos lies a number. Only the ones with an IQ of 140 or above and perfect 20/20 vision are said to crack it. No clues, no tricks, just you, your brain, and your eyes. So, are you up to the challenge? Take a deep breath, fix your eyes, and see what is hidden. Spot the hidden number in this optical illusion.(X/@OMAPhilipa)

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only a person with razor-sharp vision can spot the hidden coyote in 8 seconds

Find the hidden number in the pattern

If you are still scratching your head on how to solve this optical illusion puzzle, we suggest keeping yourself calm and letting your eyes adjust. Do not rush, just relax your gaze and stare straight at the center of the image. Let the pattern settle, and over-focus. A tip: at times, shifting your head slightly or looking at it from a slight angle can help the hidden number emerge in front of you. Not everyone's IQ level is the same, so if you do not see the number at first glance, no worries. Step back, blink, and try again. So, did you spot the number?

Check out the optical illusion below:

The answer to the puzzle is...

If you have managed to make out the number 643 hidden within the swirling pattern, congrats, your eyes and brain are pretty sharp. Trust us, the game is not easy; this illusion plays tricks on how we process contrast and shapes. Some see it instantly, others at multiple attempts, and that is completely normal. And now that you know the answer, you probably can not unsee it.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden woodpecker perfectly blending into the tree trunk?

Having said that, optical illusions like this are a surefire way to exercise your vision and brain. Keep looking, keep questioning; there is always more than meets the eye.