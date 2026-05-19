Patriotic Kenny dies at 84 after courageous cancer fight, fans call him a 'beautiful soul'

Kenny Jary, the beloved Navy veteran and social media personality widely known as “Patriotic Kenny," has died at the age of 84 following a battle with stage IV metastatic lung cancer. His diagnosis was publicly revealed in March 2026.

Patriotic Kenny died at the age of 84 following a battle with stage IV metastatic lung cancer.(Facebook/ Patriotic Kenny)

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The announcement of his death was shared Monday on his official Instagram account in an emotional tribute honoring his life and legacy.

"The tears may never stop flowing. It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed. He experienced the most profound love and was Earth’s bright light. He passed surrounded by love and he was in peace. Any memorial contributions should go to his amazing nonprofit, the @patriotickennyfoundation which will live on in his memory. We will share more as time goes on," the post read.

The accompanying video featured joyful moments from Kenny’s life.

Fans pay tribute

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{{^usCountry}} News of Kenny’s passing prompted an outpouring of grief and appreciation from fans across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} News of Kenny’s passing prompted an outpouring of grief and appreciation from fans across social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person commented, "You brought so much joy to the world Kenny! We will forever remember you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person commented, "You brought so much joy to the world Kenny! We will forever remember you." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another wrote, "Watching your journey with Kenny was the most magical thing I’ve ever seen. He was pure positivity and he cared so much for others. I’m so thankful for the amazing experiences you gave him over the last couple of years and how you watched over him. What a precious experience for you, Jenny and Kenny. We need more people like you on this earth……Amanda (in Kenny’s voice)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another wrote, "Watching your journey with Kenny was the most magical thing I’ve ever seen. He was pure positivity and he cared so much for others. I’m so thankful for the amazing experiences you gave him over the last couple of years and how you watched over him. What a precious experience for you, Jenny and Kenny. We need more people like you on this earth……Amanda (in Kenny’s voice)." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third person expressed, "Sending so much love. My condolences for you all. Kenny was such a bright light in my life and I’m so happy I found his page. Sending you all my love." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person expressed, "Sending so much love. My condolences for you all. Kenny was such a bright light in my life and I’m so happy I found his page. Sending you all my love." {{/usCountry}}

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Another fan added, "He was a true angel on Earth and now Heaven gets a beautiful soul … he touched so many lives and he will be truly missed xo RIP sweet Kenny thank you for showing us true love in this world."

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Who was Patriotic Kenny?

Patriotic Kenny became a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram for his uplifting videos, infectious optimism, and patriotic spirit. Often accompanied by his neighbor and close friend Amanda Kline, he was known for riding through town on his bright red mobility scooter decorated with American flags.

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Beyond entertaining millions online, Kenny dedicated himself to helping fellow veterans. He founded the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free mobility scooters to veterans in need.

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Cancer diagnosis and GoFundMe campaign

Earlier this year, Kenny revealed he had been diagnosed with stage IV metastatic lung cancer. Following the announcement, Amanda launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses.

The page stated, "At 84 years old, Kenny is a Navy veteran who has built a community of millions on social media and in person simply by being kind, grateful, and unapologetically positive. Whether he is rolling through town on his red scooter covered in American flags or making strangers laugh online, his mission has always been the same: make people smile, help others, and leave the world better than he found it.

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A few years ago, when his mobility scooter broke down, supporters helped him replace it. With extra funds, Kenny chose to pay it forward by helping other veterans regain their independence. That decision later became the nonprofit, the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, which provides mobility scooters to veterans who would otherwise be isolated at home."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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