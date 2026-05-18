James Robinson cause of death: What happened to the LIFE Today host? Details on TV pastor's passing

James Robinson, a popular Christian reverend known for hosting the televangelism show LIFE Today on TBN, has passed away. His death was announced in a statement released via his social media profiles. He was 82. Pastor James Robinson with his wife Betty. (@revjamesrobison/ X)

The statement did not reveal the pastor's cause of death.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International," the statement read.

“James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world. Together, James and Betty stewarded a ministry that has touched countless lives and will continue impact.”