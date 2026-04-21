People are talking about John Ternus’ LinkedIn profile as he prepares to take over from Tim Cook as Apple CEO

The "Tim Cook era" at Apple is officially moving toward its final act as the company prepares for John Ternus to take the helm. While shareholders discuss the financial legacy Cook leaves behind, the curious social media users are deep-diving into Ternus’ minimal LinkedIn profile.

John Ternus with Tim Cook. (Apple)

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“John Ternus is about to take over from Tim Cook as the next CEO of Apple. This is what John Ternus' LinkedIn looks like,” an X user wrote while sharing a screenshot of the exec’s profile on the professional networking platform.

Also Read: John Ternus vs Tim Cook net worth, salary: What to know as Apple gets new CEO

John Ternus’ verified profile, unlike those of the other tech leaders, mentions only a few things. It has his picture, which was recently updated. Under education, it says that he completed his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

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{{^usCountry}} The profile shows two job roles: Engineer at Virtual Research Inc. from 1997 to 2001, and then over 24 years at Apple. There were no posts on the profile at the time of writing this article. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The profile shows two job roles: Engineer at Virtual Research Inc. from 1997 to 2001, and then over 24 years at Apple. There were no posts on the profile at the time of writing this article. {{/usCountry}}

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Screenshot of the LinkedIn profile of John Ternus. (LinkedIn/John Ternus)

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual posted, “More proof that focus is what matters.” Another added, “I think the less social media you have, the more cracked you are. It's not just LinkedIn, it could be GitHub, Facebook, Instagram, and even X.”

A third commented, “24 years at Apple. Resume speaks for itself.” A fourth wrote, “New career goal: Be so successful that your LinkedIn profile becomes irrelevant.”

Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus is currently Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering and reports to Tim Cook. He is in charge of all the hardware engineering, “including the teams behind iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, and more.”

Since joining Apple, he has been part of the hardware engineering team on various groundbreaking products, including new product lines like iPad and AirPods.

Is John Ternus married?

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There has been a growing interest in John Ternus’ personal life, which he keeps under wraps. He is not publicly known to be married. There are also no publicly available details about his parents and background.

John Ternus’ net worth and salary:

It is estimated that the 50-year-old has a net worth in the millions. A report from The Street indicates his annual base salary, at his current position, is likely around $1 million.

What did Tim Cook say about John Ternus?

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman,” Tim Cook said in a statement.

John Ternus on his new role:

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“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward,” said Ternus.

Also Read: Read Tim Cook's full memo to Apple employees on stepping down as CEO

“Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century,” he added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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