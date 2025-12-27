Powerball lottery today: What time is the next drawing? How much is the jackpot? December 27 details out
After a single ticket sold in Arkansas claimed the $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing, the grand prize has reset, and the game now starts over at $20 million for the next drawing. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, with the winning numbers to be selected at 10:59 PM ET. Players can watch the drawing live by visiting powerball.com. The cash value for Saturday night’s reset jackpot is $9.2 million.
Previous Powerball winning numbers
The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, and the Powerball was 19, with a 2x Power Play. One Arkansas ticket matched all six numbers to win the historic grand prize.
Ticket prices and add-on options
A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Players may add the Power Play for an additional $1, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings. Another optional feature, Double Play, also costs $1 and gives players a second chance at a prize of up to $10 million in a separate drawing.
How to play
Matching just one number can win a prize, but it must be the Powerball, which pays $4. Matching two numbers does not result in a payout unless one of them is the Powerball. A full prize chart is available on powerball.com.
Mega Millions update
The Mega Millions drawing on Friday produced the numbers 9, 19, 31, 63, 64, with a Mega Ball of 7. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot increases to $138 million with a cash option of $63.3 million.
Powerball jackpot winners of 2025
Powerball has already crowned several major winners this year, including jackpots of:
$328.5 million — Jan. 18 (Oregon)
$526.5 million — March 29 (California)
$167.3 million — April 26 (Kentucky)
$204.5 million — June 1 (California)
$1.787 billion — Sept. 6 (Missouri, Texas)
Largest Powerball jackpots of all time
Among the biggest jackpots in history are:
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022 (California)
$1.817 billion — Dec. 24, 2025 (Arkansas)
$1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025 (Missouri, Texas)
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023 (California)
$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)
For the combined top US lottery jackpots, including both Powerball and Mega Millions, several of the same record-breaking drawings appear, such as the $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida in 2023 and the $1.537 billion prize claimed in South Carolina in 2018.