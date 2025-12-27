Powerball lottery today: What time is the next drawing? How much is the jackpot? December 27 details out

After a single ticket sold in Arkansas claimed the $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot from Wednesday’s drawing, the grand prize has reset, and the game now starts over at $20 million for the next drawing. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, with the winning numbers to be selected at 10:59 PM ET. Players can watch the drawing live by visiting powerball.com. The cash value for Saturday night’s reset jackpot is $9.2 million. New Powerball lottery numbers will be revealed on Saturday(Unsplash)

Previous Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59, and the Powerball was 19, with a 2x Power Play. One Arkansas ticket matched all six numbers to win the historic grand prize.

Ticket prices and add-on options

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Players may add the Power Play for an additional $1, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings. Another optional feature, Double Play, also costs $1 and gives players a second chance at a prize of up to $10 million in a separate drawing.

How to play

Matching just one number can win a prize, but it must be the Powerball, which pays $4. Matching two numbers does not result in a payout unless one of them is the Powerball. A full prize chart is available on powerball.com.

Mega Millions update

The Mega Millions drawing on Friday produced the numbers 9, 19, 31, 63, 64, with a Mega Ball of 7. Since no ticket matched all six numbers, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot increases to $138 million with a cash option of $63.3 million.

Powerball jackpot winners of 2025

Powerball has already crowned several major winners this year, including jackpots of:

$328.5 million — Jan. 18 (Oregon)

$526.5 million — March 29 (California)

$167.3 million — April 26 (Kentucky)

$204.5 million — June 1 (California)

$1.787 billion — Sept. 6 (Missouri, Texas)

Largest Powerball jackpots of all time

Among the biggest jackpots in history are:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022 (California)

$1.817 billion — Dec. 24, 2025 (Arkansas)

$1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025 (Missouri, Texas)

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023 (California)

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee)

For the combined top US lottery jackpots, including both Powerball and Mega Millions, several of the same record-breaking drawings appear, such as the $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in Florida in 2023 and the $1.537 billion prize claimed in South Carolina in 2018.