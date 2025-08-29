Prince Harry to finally meet King Charles? Upcoming UK visit sparks reunion rumors

Prince Harry is heading back to the UK next month, and the trip has already stirred talk that he could finally come face-to-face with his father, King Charles, a People report stated. If it happens, it would be their first meeting in a year and a half. The Duke of Sussex, 40, has been clear that he wants to fix things, but whether his family feels the same way is still very much up in the air. A potential reunion between King Charles III and Prince Harry is the topic of speculation ahead of the Duke of Sussex's visit to London.(via REUTERS)

The last time Harry and Charles were face-to-face was in February 2024. That was just after the King, now 76, confirmed he was being treated for cancer, People noted. This time Harry’s visit is tied to the WellChild Awards on September 8, an event he rarely misses and one he has often said means a lot to him. Meghan Markle is not expected to join, nor are their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Also read: Trump cancels Harris' Secret Service protection ahead of book tour. What changes for her?

A Balmoral opening?

According to People, Charles will likely still be in Scotland at Balmoral Castle during his son’s trip. That raises the obvious question: could Harry be invited up north for a private meeting? The timing is loaded. September 8 also marks three years since Queen Elizabeth’s death, another layer of emotion on what is already a tense family situation.

The Palace has not given any hint about a reunion. In fact, recent history suggests otherwise. Each time Harry has been back - for funerals, court hearings, or public events - there has been no face-to-face meeting with his father or brother. When he was in London last year for the Invictus Games anniversary, Charles was hosting an event nearby. Still, no meeting happened, People reported.

Years of distance between Harry and the royals

The breakdown between Harry and the royals traces back to 2020, when he and Meghan stepped away from official duties and moved to California. Things worsened with the Oprah interview, the couple’s Netflix series, and Harry’s memoir Spare. The book alleged a fight with William and painted a complicated picture of both Charles and Queen Camilla.

Royal historian Sally Bedell Smith told People earlier this year that the sticking point is simple: “The underlying issue is trust. The King and William don’t trust Harry and Meghan with any kind of confidential conversation.”

Harry himself admitted to the BBC in May that he has no contact with his father, even adding he doesn’t “know how much longer my father has.” Still, he stressed upon reconciling with his family.

Also read: Who was Curtis Windom? Man convicted of triple murder executed in Florida

Small steps, big questions

According to People, aides for both Harry and Charles did meet in July. It was described as a first attempt at reopening communication - a small olive branch. Whether that leads to a face-to-face next month is less certain. William remains distant, and Charles is balancing illness with royal duty.

Royal expert Dr. Ed Owens told People earlier this year: “I would like to think the King will take that step toward reconciliation with Harry in due course.” For now, all eyes will be on London to see if Harry’s trip opens the door or if the stalemate continues.

FAQs:

When is Prince Harry visiting the UK?

Harry will be in London on September 8 for the WellChild Awards.

Has Prince Harry seen King Charles recently?

They last met in February 2024, days after the King revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Will Meghan and the children join Harry?

No, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet are not expected to travel with him.

Is a meeting between Harry and King Charles confirmed?

No, Buckingham Palace has not indicated whether a reunion will take place.