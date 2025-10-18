Princess dragon millipede: New insect species found in Thailand's Pha Daeng Cave

Scientists in northern Thailand found a new type of millipede that looks like a “tiny dragon.” The creatures have long legs and spiky bodies. They were seen mating on the walls of a cave. According to the Miami Herald, this is the first time scientists have seen this species. The Pha Daeng Cave is located in Mae Hong Son Province near the Myanmar border. A new species of millipede has been discovered in a Thailand cave(Representational Image)

In 2024, a group of researchers visited this cave and studied animals that had never been explored before. They were mostly interested in karst rock areas filled with rocky walls and cracks. While exploring, they found unique millipedes hidden in small places on the rocks.

Meet the Princess Dragon Millipede

After careful study, the scientists realized they had found a new species. They named it Desmoxytes chaofa, also called the princess dragon millipede. The word “chaofa” means royal princess in Thai. The name honors Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who works hard to protect nature and wildlife.

The Princess dragon millipede is small in size, which is around 1 inch long and has 20 body segments. Each segment has small bumps and wings like spikes, which makes it look like a “little dragon.” Its long legs and thin antennae help them walk on the rocks. These Millipedes are dark brown in color which camouflage them on the moss-covered wet rocks.

Life in the cave

Scientists observed these millipedes moving on the rocks and mating. The cave is damp and cool, which has small moss as well as plants in the moss which helps millipedes stay safe and healthy inside.

Science and discovery

The researchers also studied the DNA of the new millipede. They found it is at least 10% different from other similar millipedes. The team also discovered a second new species with pink legs.

The study was published on October 14, 2025, in the journal Tropical Natural History. Every year, thousands of new species are discovered, showing that nature still has many secrets. These tiny dragon-like millipedes are a special and exciting discovery that teaches people why it is important to explore and protect wildlife.

