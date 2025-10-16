Think your brain slows down after 50? Study says it actually peaks in midlife

As one ages, their cognitive skills also begin to dip. And when people hit middle age, 50 onwards - especially after 50 - they might feel like their mental sharpness isn't what it used to be. But the good news is, a study published in the journal Intelligence, revealed very reassuring findings that middle age is actually when the brain is at its best. This is a remarkable finding, as the traditional view commonly links midlife ageing with cognitive decline rather than peak performance. As per the researchers, the brain performance peaks around the ages of 55 and 60. Older adults have a well-rounded mental strength post-50 years. (Picture credit: Freepik)

What did the study find?

Most of the major cognitive skills, like memory, problem solving, and quick reasoning, are often believed to peak in the twenties or early thirties and see a decline from then on. But here's the catch: brain performance is more than speed and memory.

The study examined the 16 prominent psychological traits, such as reasoning, knowledge, emotional intelligence. Along with this, they also assessed the big five personality traits, which include extraversion, emotional stability, conscientiousness (how organised and dependable one is), openness (curious, imaginative) and agreeableness (cooperative). Conscientiousness, for example, peaks around 65, while emotional stability may reach its highest point at 75. Even moral reasoning continues to improve well into the seventies. Older adults are also less impulsive in contrast to their younger counterparts. The scores of the different traits add up, and the overall score shows that they peak around 55-60.

What does it mean?

The findings suggest that several other traits linked to mental strength continue to remain strong and even peak later in life. This indicates that the brain isn't past its peak in middle age, rather it may be at its best.

Based on the findings, the researchers also deduced that people in their mid-50s and early 60s are often best suited for leadership, problem-solving and decision-making roles. Some abilities may see a decline, but it's also backed by other skills like enhanced judgment, emotional acumen and experience. Older adults are usually underestimated because of ageist misconceptions like these. They are often judged in the workforce. Age shouldn't be the only deciding factor for cognitive capabilities.

The researchers shared examples of pioneers like Charles Darwin, who published On the Origin of Species when he was 50, a book which contains the popular theory of evolution by natural selection. Likewise, several other prominent figures, such as Beethoven, also produced groundbreaking work in middle age itself. At 53, he produced Symphony No. 9.

