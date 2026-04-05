Priya Patel forced to acknowledge Indian ancestry after anti-immigration video: ‘My father is full Indian’
Priya Patel, a conservative US-based influencer, has acknowledged her Indian ancestry after posting a controversial video against immigration
Priya Patel, a conservative US-based influencer, has acknowledged her Indian ancestry after posting a controversial video against immigration. Patel’s halting admission came on the Piers Morgan Uncensored, where her stance on immigration was questioned vis-a-vis her own Indian roots.
On the show, host Piers Morgan introduced her as “the conservative influencer whose video on immigration has been viewed 30 million times this week so far.”
The clip in question features Priya Patel saying, “This is your friendly reminder that immigration without assimilation is invasion. Got it.”
Priya Patel admits her father is Indian
During the segment, the issue of Priya Patel’s ancestry arose when she herself acknowledged her last name might raise eyebrows in the context of her anti-immigration video.
“I understand that it is a very provocative statement coming from somebody named Priya Patel. However, of course, these people have no idea about my family history and my background,” she said.
Piers Morgan pounced on this point as he asked Patel to provide some clarity on her background. The influencer tried to skirt the question by implying her father is from England.
“My mother is from the United States. My father immigrated here as a young boy and from England actually, not from India,” she answered.
“So he’s English, your father?” Morgan asked.
“He was born in Uganda, immigrated to England when he was about 3 years old after the dictator Idi Amin chased out all of the Indians out of Uganda waited their turn to be able to come to the United States and did so when he was in his teenage years,” Patel replied.
(Also read: Who is Priya Patel? Indian-origin influencer blasted over ‘America for Americans’ demand)
Morgan refused to let go of this point. “So is your father part Indian?” he asked the pro-MAGA influencer, who was then forced to admit that her father is “full Indian”.
The British show host then moved on to Patel’s mother and her ancestry. Patel said her mother is “American” of “mixed European” heritage. “She’s a half German, quarter English, and then the rest is mixed European. But aside from that, I mean, I have ancestry on my mother’s side of her family dating back to the 1700s in the United States,” said Patel.
Comments draw backlash
Priya Patel’s segment on the Piers Morgan show drew backlash from the desi community on X, who accused her of being “ashamed” of her Indian heritage.
“Girl, you literally use filters and heavy makeup to brighten your brown skin tone. You were ashamed of your father’s Indian origin… You’re not just a racist, you’re also deeply insecure about your own skin tone and your father’s origin!!” wrote one X user.
“Imagine being half Indian and only wanting to admit that you’re White.
Meet Priya Patel,” another wrote.
“A person who can’t wholeheartedly accept their father’s race is not worth listening to,” an X user declared.
“Girl was doing some background acrobatics… father immigrated from England to US but was born in Uganda but is Indian so he is 100% Indian,” a person added.
(Also read: Texas Congressman married to Indian-origin woman slams migration, internet pulls up family photos)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More