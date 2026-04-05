Priya Patel forced to acknowledge Indian ancestry after anti-immigration video: ‘My father is full Indian’

During the segment, the issue of Priya Patel’s ancestry arose when she herself acknowledged her last name might raise eyebrows in the context of her anti-immigration video.

The clip in question features Priya Patel saying, “This is your friendly reminder that immigration without assimilation is invasion. Got it.”

On the show, host Piers Morgan introduced her as “the conservative influencer whose video on immigration has been viewed 30 million times this week so far.”

Priya Patel, a conservative US-based influencer, has acknowledged her Indian ancestry after posting a controversial video against immigration. Patel’s halting admission came on the Piers Morgan Uncensored, where her stance on immigration was questioned vis-a-vis her own Indian roots.

“I understand that it is a very provocative statement coming from somebody named Priya Patel. However, of course, these people have no idea about my family history and my background,” she said.

Piers Morgan pounced on this point as he asked Patel to provide some clarity on her background. The influencer tried to skirt the question by implying her father is from England.

“My mother is from the United States. My father immigrated here as a young boy and from England actually, not from India,” she answered.

“So he’s English, your father?” Morgan asked.

“He was born in Uganda, immigrated to England when he was about 3 years old after the dictator Idi Amin chased out all of the Indians out of Uganda waited their turn to be able to come to the United States and did so when he was in his teenage years,” Patel replied.

(Also read: Who is Priya Patel? Indian-origin influencer blasted over ‘America for Americans’ demand)

Morgan refused to let go of this point. “So is your father part Indian?” he asked the pro-MAGA influencer, who was then forced to admit that her father is “full Indian”.

The British show host then moved on to Patel’s mother and her ancestry. Patel said her mother is “American” of “mixed European” heritage. “She’s a half German, quarter English, and then the rest is mixed European. But aside from that, I mean, I have ancestry on my mother’s side of her family dating back to the 1700s in the United States,” said Patel.