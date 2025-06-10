Texas Congressman married to Indian-origin woman slams migration, internet pulls up family photos

Brandon Gill, a Republican Congressman from Texas’ 26th District, is facing online backlash after his recent post denouncing mass migration went viral for all the wrong reasons. Gill, who is married to Danielle D’Souza, the Indian-origin daughter of right-wing commentator Dinesh D’Souza, shared a controversial side-by-side comparison of California in the 1960s and today - implying that immigration is to blame for the state’s supposed decline. US Congressman Brandon Gill with his wife Danielle and his parents-in-law

“California in 1960 vs California today. Mass migration has made America unrecognizable,” Gill wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The first image showed a beach scene from the 1960s filled with blonde-haired beachgoers, while the second captured a chaotic moment from the Los Angeles riots, featuring a man waving a Mexican flag amid flames.

View the post here:

Oh, the irony

Critics were quick to point out the irony: Gill is married to the daughter of an immigrant. Social media users unearthed family photographs of the Congressman and his Indian-origin wife to highlight the contradiction.

See reactions here:

This isn't the first time Gill has taken aim at migrants and multiculturalism. In March, he made similar remarks, sparking another round of online criticism. At the time, his father-in-law, Dinesh D’Souza, stepped in to defend him.

D’Souza, who was born in Mumbai and later migrated to the U.S., is a prominent conservative voice and vocal supporter of Donald Trump. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and was sentenced to probation and community confinement. Trump pardoned him in 2018.

Speaking out after Gill’s earlier comments, D’Souza asserted that despite his background, he too opposes multiculturalism.

(Also read: US Congressman trashes ‘multiculturalism,’ internet reminds him his wife is Indian)