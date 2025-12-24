Who is Priya Patel? Indian-origin influencer blasted over ‘America for Americans’ demand

An Indian-American influencer, Priya Patel, has faced significant backlash on X following her statement advocating for “America for Americans.” Patel is recognized for her staunch pro-MAGA stance. Priya Patel has previously sparked controversy with her anti-immigration stance and views on cultural integration.(X@@priyaee_)

In her post on X, she expressed, “All I desire is an America for Americans… Is that too much to ask?”

Reacting to her post, social media users pointed out that Priya possesses an Indian surname, ‘Patel,’ and has been labeled as a hypocrite, stating that she should self-deport herself if she intends to adhere to her own principles.

Meanwhile, 4x Founder James Blunt slammed her, mentioning: “Priya, you’re a Patel. By your own standard, how are you American? Last I checked, every Indian in the U.S. got here through immigration. Is that too much to ask you to understand?”

“Who decides who is an American? A Patel?” another commented.

“All I want is an America for Americans, Priya Patel 😂,” a third user quipped, while the fourth one said, “You are getting deported back to India after Christmas. Holidays are over sweetie. No more excuses.”

Priya Patel's pro-MAGA stand and controversies

With her firm anti-immigration position, Indian-American influencer Patel has previously ignited controversy by asserting that certain cultures should be prohibited from entering the US.

In a video posted on her social media, Patel stated: “Not all cultures are equal. There, I said it. Guess what? All people are created equal under the eyes of God and the law, but not all cultures are equal. This is a simple fact.”

She has asserted that even lawful immigration can pose risks if individuals do not integrate. Patel argues that extensive immigration enables the formation of insular communities that fail to merge with American society, thereby altering cities in the process.

She further elaborated that nations classified as third-world continue to engage in practices such as slavery, child marriage, polygamy, and human sacrifice, and thus cannot be regarded as equivalent to those who are granted entry into the United States.

She also emphasized that even lawful immigration can have negative consequences, and that adopting American culture should be the minimum expectation for anyone entering the country.

Patel's post garnered massive backlash, with one X user saying: “That’s nice Priya, but you will get deported back to India nevertheless. Holidays are over.”

“You are still an outsider for them,” another said.