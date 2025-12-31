Richard Smallwood cause of death: How did Grammy–nominated composer die at 77?

Richard Smallwood, the renowned gospel artist, has passed away at the age of 77 following complications from kidney failure, confirmed his publicist Bill Carpenter to the Washington Post. Richard Smallwood, celebrated gospel musician, has died at 77 from complications related to kidney failure.(X@Phil_Lewis_)

Richard Smallwood's cause of death

Carpenter stated that Smallwood had been struggling with kidney problems for an extended period and ultimately succumbed to these issues on Tuesday at a nursing facility in Maryland.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood,” read a statement posted on Smallwood's Instagram. “The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

Richard Smallwood dies at 77: Tributes pour in

With his death news, the gospel music community expressed their affection for Smallwood and reminisced about his unique career.

"To Be Absent From The Body Is To Be Present With The Lord," Callie Day said in a post on Instagram. “Your Legacy Will Live On Through Us Maestro. Praying God’s Blessings To The Smallwood Family And Friends And ‘Vision.’”

“The great will be missed but the legacy will remain,” J. Moss said.

Smallwood, who was one of the most significant personalities in the realm of gospel music, received eight Grammy nominations throughout his distinguished career, securing a victory for his production contributions to Quincy Jones' Handel's Messiah: A Soulful Celebration.

Smallwood has created songs with a lasting influence, including Total Praise and I Love The Lord, which have been covered by artists like Whitney Houston and Destiny's Child. In 2006, he was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.