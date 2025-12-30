Who is Sara Foster? Actress links alleged Minnesota childcare fraud with Dem lawmaker Melissa Hortman's murder

A Minnesota state senator has blasted actress and socialite Sara Foster after she linked the murder of Democrat lawmaker Melissa Hortman with the ongoing Somali fraud investigation. Sara Foster suggested a connection between Melissa Hortman's murder and ongoing fraud investigations in Minnesota. Her comments drew sharp criticism from Republican Senator Julia Coleman.(Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier this year, Hortman and her husband Mark were tragically shot in their home in Brooklyn Park. According to police, suspect Vance Luther Boelter planned to target 45 liberal lawmakers and abortion providers.

Foster's assertion comes as the FBI continues in its investigation into the alleged financial misconduct within the state, with scrutiny escalating following the emergence of footage related to the daycare accused of fraud.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley's video of the seemingly vacant Minnesota daycare, which displayed a misspelled sign reading 'Quality Learing Center', incited outrage among legislators and prompted accusations that state officials permitted the “largest fraud in US history” to remain unaddressed.

Here's what Sara Foster said

Meanwhile, Foster, the 44-year-old daughter of Canadian record producer David Foster, took to X on Saturday to suggest that Hortman's murder may be connected to investigations regarding alleged fraud within the Somali community in Minnesota.

This week, scrutiny over the state's expenditures heightened following the release of a viral video that depicted an apparently vacant daycare in Hennepin County, which has allegedly got $4 million in taxpayer funds, as per Daily Mail.

“So are we just planning on pretending like her murder isn’t connected to the multi billion fraud scandal just uncovered? Mmmmkay,” Foster wrote on X.

She made this statement alongside a video that captured Hortman in tears after she cast the sole Democratic vote supporting the repeal of eligibility for undocumented adults to access MinnesotaCare, just days before her death.

Julia Coleman dismisses ‘conspiracy theory’

In a post on X, Republican State Senator Julia Coleman slammed Foster and dismissed the “conspiracy theory”, asserting that “the fraud had nothing to do with the assassinations.”

“I am a Minnesota Republican legislator. I never agreed with Melissa. Not once. But I’m begging people to stop sharing this conspiracy theory,” Coleman stated.

In a message seemingly directed towards Foster, she said, “Please, unless you have evidence, stop trying to get social media clout off the death of a good person that you know nothing about.”

Julia Coleman on Melissa Hortman's tearful video

Coleman stated that Hortman's tears were not a result of fear, adding that she was emotional because the vote “was incredibly hard for her.”

“She is not terrified in this video. She’s crying because she had to take this vote to keep the government open, and it was incredibly hard for her,” she mentioned.

'That’s who she was as a leader. Even though I didn’t agree with her, I could tell her heart was absolutely in it, and the weight of her decisions were worn on her sleeve sometimes.

“There were people on the hit list that did not take that same vote,” she said referring to the disturbing list of names that Boelter allegedly intended to reveal, based on evidence collected by the police from the crime scene.

Defending allegations against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Coleman wrote: “Tim Walz had nothing to do with the assassinations. The fraud had nothing to do with the assassinations.”

“The assassin was deranged. Completely and utterly deranged. And Minnesota lost a good woman because of it.”

In addition to the alleged murder of the Hortmans, Boelter is also charged with shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his spouse, Yvette Hoffman. Both of them survived.

Furthermore, Boelter is accused of making an attempt to shoot their daughter, Hope Hoffman.