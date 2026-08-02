'Sadly our apartment…': Residents flee Spokane County wildfire as devastating videos emerge

A fast-moving wildfire has forced residents in Spokane Valley, Washington, to flee their homes, with locals sharing videos and posts online describing the chaos as the fire jumped the Spokane River on Saturday.

Local residents describe panic as fire spreads

The Old Trails Fire has forced evacuations in Spokane Valley, Washington. (Reuters (representative))

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One local resident wrote online, “In need of prayers! Sadly our apartment is in level 2 evacuation most likely will be level 3 soon! Me, Ash, and itzy (our dog) are heading out of town and safe! But hopefully our belongings will be too.”

Another shared, “Major fire in Spokane. On our way to grab our son. Our daughter has evaluated.”

A third resident wrote, “Mom's house in direct line of fast growing fire in Spokane. Evacuation area is expanding about every 10 or 15 minutes. She has left but looks like they will be evacuated again from where she is. Getting ugly.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident described the scene from their window: “Hot town, fire in the city... Looking out my window at the tree tops and power lines whipping about and then saw this on the S-R site: Fast-moving West Plains [fire] jumps Spokane River and spreads into northwest Spokane.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident described the scene from their window: “Hot town, fire in the city... Looking out my window at the tree tops and power lines whipping about and then saw this on the S-R site: Fast-moving West Plains [fire] jumps Spokane River and spreads into northwest Spokane.” {{/usCountry}}

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One person also shared concern for a neighbor, saying, “The fire has since jumped the Spokane River. It was several miles from him, but is traveling in his direction. He is my neighbor, but is house sitting at his sister's house while she is on a cruise to Alaska. He has an escape route/plan in case it comes to that.”

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Also Read: Spokane Valley wildfire live evacuation map: Level 3 evacuations issued as Old Trails Fire tops 2,000 acres

Here are the videos

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Fire grows to 2,000 acres, triggers evacuation orders

The fire, known as the Old Trails Fire was first reported Saturday afternoon and had grown to approximately 2,500 acres by 4:30pm local time, according to WatchDuty. It was initially reported as the Euclid Fire before being renamed.

Level 3 evacuation orders have been issued for areas bordered by Strong Road to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Five Mile Road to the west and Cedar Road to the east. Level 2 evacuation orders are in effect for areas bordered by Price Avenue to the north, Francis Avenue to the south, Cedar Road to the west, and Division Street to the east, as per the Spokane Evacuation Map.

Spokane County Emergency Management advised residents not to use North 291 Francis Avenue except as an evacuation route. A

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n evacuation shelter has opened at Spokane Falls Community College's small gymnasium at 3410 W. Whistalks Way, Spokane, WA 99224, while an animal shelter has opened at the Spokane County Fairgrounds, officials said.

Check map here.

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The department said it had staffed an additional engine and brush truck in anticipation of the dangerous conditions and urged residents to avoid activities that could create sparks and be prepared to evacuate with little warning.