Shah Rukh Khan reacts as MrBeast talks about beating Shaquille O'Neal in a race

A video showing Shah Rukh Khan reacting to a conversation between MrBeast, Shaquille O'Neal, and IShowSpeed has surfaced on social media. The celebrities were spotted hanging out together in Riyadh at the Joy Forum. A video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, MrBeast, Shaquille O'Neal, and IShowSpeed has amused social media. (Screengrab)

“Cuteness overloaded King Khan,” an individual wrote while posting a video on X. It shows MrBeast sitting while leaning against a pillar with IShowSpeed standing by his side. They are in conversation with Shaquille O'Neal, with Shah Rukh Khan standing in the background.

O'Neal, looking at MrBeast, says, “I know I can beat you.” The YouTuber asks, “In a race.” They go back and forth with their jokes, and at one point, even IShowSpeed takes a witty dig at O'Neal. SRK, who was initially busy in a conversation with American TV presenter Ryan Seacrest, diverts his attention towards the YouTubers and the NBA legend.

About the Joy Forum:

It is being described as the “new age of entertainment.” With over 40 speakers from more than 30 countries, the event was hosted under the patronage of Turki Al-alshikh from October 16-17.

The event started with a speech from Al-Alshaikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in the UAE. From India, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan attended the event and were keynote speakers for different events.

Who are all the celebrities in the video?

Shah Rukh Khan is a famous Bollywood actor who recently received the National Award for Best Actor. Shaquille O'Neal is a former basketball player with an illustrious career who now works as a sports analyst.

IShowSpeed and MrBeast are both YouTubers who are known for their very different kinds of videos. While IShowSpeed has 44.8M YouTube subscribers, MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world.