‘So different from Reels’: Indian woman says New York’s Times Square failed to meet her expectations

An Indian woman visiting New York’s Times Square has shared her disappointment after finding the iconic tourist destination far more crowded and underwhelming than it appears on social media.

An Indian woman said her expectations of New York’s Times Square were shattered by the overwhelming weekend crowds. (Instagram/itskanishkaajasoria)

Kanishka Jasoria posted a video on Instagram showing the bustling streets of Times Square, which is known for its towering digital billboards, bright lights, theatres and constant stream of visitors. However, the reality of the popular attraction did not match the expectations she had developed after watching glamorous travel reels online.

‘My expectations have been shattered’

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Standing amid the weekend crowd, Jasoria expressed her disappointment and said the place looked completely different from how it is portrayed on social media.

“I had so many expectations of Times Square, but all of my expectations have been shattered. It's so crowded, and on top of that, it's the weekend, so there's nothing here, man. I don't understand, it's so much more different than what I see in Reels. Look at this,” she said in the video.

(Also read: ‘Feels like Palika Bazar’: Indian woman spots Delhi-style market vibe in New York’s Times Square. Watch)

The clip showed a large number of tourists walking through the area as Jasoria turned the camera around to capture the crowded surroundings.

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{{^usCountry}} She shared the video with a caption that read, “Little me would never believe this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared the video with a caption that read, “Little me would never believe this.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her experience highlighted the contrast between carefully edited travel videos and the ground reality at some of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. While social media clips often showcase Times Square’s dazzling lights and energetic atmosphere, they may not fully capture the traffic, noise and overwhelming crowds visitors encounter, particularly during weekends.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to Times Square experience

The clip drew a handful of reactions from social media users, with several people agreeing that travel reels often create unrealistic expectations about popular destinations.

“Reels versus reality hits hard,” wrote one user, referring to the difference between online travel content and Jasoria’s actual experience.

Another person agreed with the woman’s observation and commented, “Yes, i agree with you.”

(Also read: Indian man’s Bollywood inspired dance proposal with his squad lights up New York’s Times Square. Watch)

Some users, however, pointed out that large crowds are a regular feature of the famous New York destination. “Times Square is always overcrowded, especially on weekends,” one person said.

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Another user suggested that the timing of the visit could make a difference and wrote, “Visit late at night for the real Times Square vibe.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)