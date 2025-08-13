Star high school basketball player sues former coach for pulling her hair in disturbing video

A former New York high school women’s basketball player has filed a lawsuit against her former coach months after a video showed him pulling her hair at a game while she cried. The player has also sued the school district, alleging that the school has been aware of his behaviour towards the girls' basketball team. In March, during a championship game, Zullo was filmed pulling Monroe’s ponytail after the team lost 43-37.(X/therobbieharvey)

Hailey Monroe, who was a senior at Northville High School in Northville, alleges in a lawsuit filed against coach Jim Zullo, who had been fired, had “a reputation and history of inappropriate, aggressive and dangerous conduct”.

“(The district) had been made aware of and knew of defendant James Zullo’s propensity to be inappropriately aggressive towards players on the Northville girls’ basketball team, including (Monroe), and had a long history of both physical and psychological abuse of students both in and out of the Northville Central School District,” the lawsuit reads, according to the Daily Gazette.

In March, during a championship game, Zullo was filmed pulling Monroe’s ponytail after the team lost 43-37. The school’s all-time leading scorer was crying, and a teammate had to stand between her and Zullo as he continued to yell at her.

Zullo had told local news that Monroe cursed him after he told her to shake hands with the other team. “I deeply regret my behaviour following the loss to La Fargeville Friday night in the Class D state championship game. I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community. As a coach, under no circumstances is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry. I wish I could have those moments back," he said.

After the game was broadcast, the school fired Zullo, calling the incident "disturbing" and his behaviour "completely unacceptable".

Monroe’s family filed a complaint that led to 81-year-old Zullo being charged with second-degree harassment. He pleaded guilty last month and was ordered to avoid contact with Monroe for one year, in addition to paying a $120 surcharge. His attorney previously told the paper that Zullo has since relocated to Florida.

Monroe is now suing for unspecified damages, alleging she has “been substantially damaged and suffered a monetary loss.”