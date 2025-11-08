Starbucks apologises after ‘Bearista brawl’: All about the bear cup people are fighting over

Starbucks has issued an apology after its latest holiday merchandise caused a brawl among the fans of the coffee chain. It all happened when people were unable to get their hands on the latest “Bearista” cups despite waiting outside the chain’s outlets for hours. Starbucks’ ‘Bearista Cup’ was sold out almost immediately after its launch on November 6. (Instagram/starbucks)

What is Bearista?

Priced at $29.95, it is a special item on the coffee chain’s “2025 holiday menu and merchandise” list. The 20-ounce vessel is shaped like a teddy bear. The cup comes with a Starbucks green knitted beanie and a straw.

What did Starbucks say?

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” Starbucks told the People.

“We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused,” the coffee giant added in its statement.

Though the company didn't mention how many Bearista cups it launched, it announced that fans can “expect more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season”. However, the chain didn't specify anything about the items.

People fight over a cup:

A video of people fighting over the bear-shaped cup at a Starbucks outlet has gone viral on social media. The brawl erupted when the limited-edition ‘Bearista’ holiday cup quickly ran out.

Some people reportedly waited outside Starbucks outlets at the crack of dawn to get their cups. However, many soon realised that they were too late and the item sold out even before their turn came.

Social media is fuming:

The incident led to a massive backlash on social media, with many blaming the coffee chain for not making enough merchandise. An individual commented on Starbucks’ official Instagram account and wrote, “Not cool marketing, Starbucks to only have 1-2 at each store and allow your baristas to buy them before customers. You should have had additional stock for your baristas and at least 10-20 for each store. People camped out all night to not even get one.”

Another said, “I think I have a better chance at winning the lottery than I do obtaining this cute bear cup.” A third posted, “Should’ve been one per customer, and must have the app to buy and verify you already got one so you can’t mass buy!”

In addition to its 2025 holiday merchandise, the company has also launched a special menu.