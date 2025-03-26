Video: Brutal brawl erupts at South Delhi bar, glass shattered on man’s head

A fight broke out between two groups at a club in South Delhi’s upmarket Mehrauli area on Sunday. X user Dhruv, who was witness to the brawl, shared videos on the microblogging platform, where they have since gone viral. The videos show beer bottles and punches flying thick and fast at the bar and restaurant as staff watched helplessly. Viral videos show the fight that broke out at a Delhi bar on Sunday(Instagram/@shawnthessheep)

Dhruv explained that the fight began when a group at the club objected to the DJ’s choice of music. A group of four to five men, accompanied by women, were apparently upset by this and approached the DJ, requesting him to play better songs.

The DJ’s girlfriend objected to this and said something to one of the men, who then pushed her slightly. This led to a verbal altercation that soon escalated into a full-blown fight that involved several men. “Girlfriends were the only reason they were fighting over,” said Dhruv, who filmed the now-viral videos.

Bottles thrown

Dhruv confirmed to HT.com that the incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday.

According to him, the fight escalated from a verbal confrontation to a physical one when both parties started pushing each other. Soon, one of the club’s guests slapped the DJ and chaos unfolded.

“One of the guys from the bigger group slapped the DJ and the fight started. The DJ guy started throwing beer bottles, glasses, plates etc on the group and broke a glass on a guy's head,” Dhruv wrote on X.

He shared two videos of the incident which show chaos unfolding at the club. Some of the club’s servers were seen ducking for cover as beer bottles and glasses flew through the air. Others were seen removing crockery and cutlery from tables to prevent further damage.

Eventually, one of the groups involved in the fight left the club. Police were called and other guests left the club too.