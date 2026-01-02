Starbucks launches new winter 2026 menu: Pistachio, Dubai Chocolate and more – see what’s new

Starbucks is ringing in the new year with the launch of its winter menu, offering new and returning flavors designed to appeal to fans of caramel, pistachio, and the viral Dubai chocolate trend. The specialty coffee chain is phasing out its holiday lineup, including Creme Brulee Latte, to make way for seasonal drinks and treats aimed at warming customers through colder months. Starbucks launches its winter menu on January 6, featuring new and returning flavors inspired by caramel, pistachio, and the Dubai chocolate trend.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Starbucks new winter 2026 menu: Date and what's on the menu

Starbucks' new winter menu launches Tuesday, January 6, bringing a fresh lineup of seasonal flavours. See the full lineup below, according to USA Today:

Caramel Protein Matcha

The drink features protein-boosted milk, unsweetened matcha, and caramel syrup, and is available hot or iced, with the option of a new sugar-free caramel syrup.

Caramel Protein Latte

The drink is made with Starbucks Espresso Roast, protein milk, and caramel syrup, and is available hot or iced with the option of a new sugar-free caramel syrup.

Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha

Unsweetened matcha is blended with pistachio sauce, milk, and ice, then finished with chocolate cream cold foam and a salted, brown-butter-style topping.

Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks Espresso Roast is combined with chocolate mocha sauce and milk over ice, then topped with pistachio cream, whipped cream, and a salted brown butter topping.

Pistachio Cortado

The drink features three Starbucks Blonde Espresso ristretto shots, which are smaller and more concentrated than traditional espresso shots, combined with pistachio flavor, steamed milk, and a salted brown-buttery topping.

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

The drink combines cold rew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and finished with salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

Pistachio Latte

The drink features espresso combined with sweet pistachio sauce and milk, finished with a salted brown-buttery topping, and is available hot or iced.

Pistachio Frappuccino

The drink blends coffee with pistachio flavor, milk, and ice, topped with whipped cream and a salted brown-buttery finish. It can also be ordered without coffee as a Pistachio Creme Frappuccino.