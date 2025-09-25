Sundar Pichai tries Gemini AI trend: Google CEO celebrates Nano Banana’s ‘5 billion’ milestone

Sundar Pichai has joined the Gemini AI trend with a special visual created using Nano Banana. The Google CEO shared a photo showing him as a 3D figurine - a viral picture trend people have used since the launch of the tech giant’s latest image editing AI tool. Sundar Pichai tweeted an AI picture of himself created using Google Gemini’s Nano Banana. (X/@sundarpichai)

It all started with a tweet from Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, Gemini, & AI Studio. He wrote, “Gemini just passed 5 billion images in less than a month. What a ride, still going! Latest trend: retro selfies of you holding a baby version of you. Can't make this stuff up!”

The Google CEO reacted to this tweet and wrote, “Make that 5 billion and 1.” An image accompanied his post.

What is the 'Nano Banana 3D figurine' trend?

Google described it as a way in which users can turn any photo into figurine style in just one prompt. “People are having fun turning their photos into images of custom miniature figures, thanks to nano-banana in Gemini. Try a pic of yourself, a cool nature shot, a family photo, or a shot of your pup,” the tech giant said in a tweet. The tech giant also suggested a prompt to generate this AI visual.

What prompt to use?

“Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modeling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”