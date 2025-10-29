Techie blames Google Assistant for ruining dream job interview: 'Level of embarrassment is unreal'

A virtual job interview, meant to be a showcase of professionalism, turned into a scene of absolute chaos for one job seeker. A techie shared on Reddit how her Google Assistant unexpectedly activated during the crucial online interview, loudly reading a random Wikipedia entry, leaving her unfocused and flustered. A techie's post about a job interview has gone viral on Reddit. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My body is literally still shaking from the amount of embarrassment that happened about an hour ago. I had a Zoom interview for a job I really wanted, and I was trying my best to appear professional and confident. Suddenly, the Google Assistant on my phone decided to activate on its own and started reading a Wikipedia article about something completely random out loud,” the techie wrote.

She recalled that at that moment, her “brain just shut down.” What happened next was that she lost her focus completely and became flustered for the rest of the interview.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Even ignoring what it says about potential job performance, nobody really wants to work with someone who completely lacks grace under pressure. People hire people they want to work with. If someone crashes out over their Google Assistant activating, how are they going to react after they really screw up, like dropping a table in production or something like that?”

Another added, “I feel like there's more to the story here. Why did it upset you so much? It doesn't sound like a big issue to me. Just say ‘Excuse me’ and turn it off.”

A third commented, “If this happened while I was interviewing, I would make sure the person was able to handle it and settle down first. People being interviewed are stressed, and we don’t get the best interview if we don’t help soothe that. I’m sorry it was stressful. I’m wishing for the best!” A fourth wrote, “You could have just said, excuse me, I don't know why my phone is taking right now, and turned it off. These things happen.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)