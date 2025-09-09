Techland confirms Dying Light: The Beast release date, new features and expanded story

Techland has confirmed that Dying Light: The Beast is coming on September 19, 2025 after getting delayed for some polishing. The survival horror sequel will come out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, Newsweek reported. Dying Light: The Beast will be releasing next week for Xbox and PlayStation(x)

What, at first, was going to be downloadable content for Dying Light 2 has progressed into a new sequel altogether, with the developers describing it as ‘Dying Light 3 in all but name’.

Setting and storyline

According to Newsweek, the new title takes players to Castor Woods, a fictional Swiss tourist town filled with scenic beauty and zombie terror. As per franchise director Tymon Smektala, parts of the town are inspired by real Swiss locations, while personal items from developers have also been photo-scanned into the game for added detail.

Players will once again take on the role of Kyle Crane — having undergone several years of tests, Crane is viewed as a half-man, half-beast. The plot centers around Crane exacting revenge on the man that changed him, blending survival horror and open-world.

Gameplay features

Dying Light: The Beast builds on the franchise’s hallmark mechanics while introducing new twists, according to a Games Radar report.

Beast Mode: Crane’s experiments grant him monstrous powers. In this mode, he can unleash devastating melee attacks, channeling fury and raw strength.

Vehicles: Players can commandeer cars to plough through hordes, though vehicles are fragile and prone to exploding if damaged.

Zombie Damage System: There is a new and improved degradation system where blades can slice the limbs clean off and blunt weapons can crush bones. Fire and electricity allow additional brutality.

Parkour: Full parkour abilities will start the game. Wall runs, swinging across bars and drop kicking will all be available. You will also unlock improved abilities like super jumps and smash attacks later.

Gunplay: Gunplay is expected to be more present than in previous titles as the developers said they want gun play to be at least on the same level as melee fighting.

Length and content

According to Games Radar, the primary storyline is projected to clock in at approximately 20 hours long with potentially 30 more hours of side content. This would mean it is longer and denser compared to Dying Light 1.

Pre-orders are live, and included with every pre-order is the Hero of Harran bonus pack that comes with some exclusive cosmetics, weapons, and a vehicle.

Pricing of the Dying Light: The Beast

The game will be available for $59.99 once it becomes available in the market.

FAQs

Q1: When is Dying Light: The Beast releasing?

A: The game launches on September 19, 2025.

Q2: Where to play Dying Light: The Beast?

A: It will be playable on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Q3: How much will it cost?

A: The game is priced at $59.99 / £49.99.