Top online games today: Fortnite, LoL, Apex Legends, Minecraft still lead the pack

Online video games give us a chance to take a break from mundane life. Allowing us to perform some unimaginable activities, video games fascinatingly empower us in the virtual world. From genres like survival multiplayer and first-person perspective shooter, we have hand-picked some of the best online games that motivate you to compete. Best online games.(X/@callofduty)

Fortnite

Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite has been one of the most popular online games since 2017, as per Games Radar. The survival multiplayer game has several modes, such as Fortnite: Save the World, Fortnite Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Fortnite Ballistic.

Fortnite allows players to build forts and hone their architectural skills. A flying bus, gunfights, and a toxic storm are some of the features that add to the game’s appeal. Among other accolades, Fortnite has won BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards and Game Critics Awards.

You can play Fortnite on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

League of Legends

League of Legends (LoL) was developed and released by Riot Games in 2009. For over a decade, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game has continued to win hearts. In this online game, players have the chance to control characters referred to as champions.

These champions are capable of several jaw-dropping activities. From an isometric perspective, players must kill enemies to gain experience points (XP). League of Legends has won the Game Developers Choice Awards and the Golden Joystick Awards. You can play LoL on PC.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends by Respawn Entertainment is a revolutionary game in the first-person hero shooter genre. It was published by Electronic Arts in 2019. Apex Legends has some cool and famous characters like Bloodhound, Wraith, and Revenant. This online multiplayer battle royale game is played between squads of players.

Apex Legends won several accolades, including, Japan Game Awards and the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. You can play Apex Legends on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Minecraft

This sandbox game, developed by Mojang Studios, was formally released in 2011. It is in the first-person perspective and allows you the liberty to decide how you want to play the game. Minecraft won the 2010 Indie of the Year award and Game of the Year by PC Gamer UK.

Gamers can enjoy Minecraft on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is pretty much the cup of tea for every gamer who loves the genres of battle royale and first-person shooter. At The Game Awards 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone was nominated for the Best Multiplayer and Best Ongoing Game awards. You can play Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

FAQs:

Which company developed Fortnite?

Epic Games developed Fortnite.

Which company published Apex Legends?

Electronic Arts published Apex Legends in 2019.

Can I play Fortnite on Android?

Yes, you can play Fortnite on Android.